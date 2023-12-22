22.12.2023 15:55:51

EQS-CMS: Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Westwing Group SE / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 – 4. Interim Announcement
Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information

22.12.2023 / 15:55 CET/CEST
Dissemination of a Post-admission Duties announcement transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

In the period from December 18, 2023 up to and including December 22, 2023, Westwing Group SE bought back a total of 8,994 shares of Westwing Group SE under the share buyback program; on November 22, 2023 Westwing Group SE disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 (1) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on November 27, 2023.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from December 18, 2023 up to and including December 22, 2023 and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Aggregate volume Weighted average price (EUR)
December 18, 2023 1,685 8.7700
December 19, 2023 2,900 8.7013
December 20, 2023 394 8.5925
December 21, 2023 999 8.8811
December 22, 2023 3,016 8.9487
In total 8,994 8.8123

The total number of shares which have been bought back under the buyback program from November 27, 2023 up to and including December 22, 2023 thus amounts to 42,514 shares.

The purchase of the Westwing Group SE shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Westwing Group SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at https://ir.westwing.com/websites/westwing/English/2700/share-buy-back-2023_ii.html.

 

Munich, December 22, 2023

 

Westwing Group SE

The Management Board


22.12.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Westwing Group SE
Moosacher Straße 88
80809 Munich
Germany
Internet: www.westwing.com

 
End of News EQS News Service

1803459  22.12.2023 CET/CEST

fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1803459&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Westwing AGmehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu Westwing AGmehr Analysen

16.01.23 Westwing Buy Jefferies & Company Inc.
30.03.22 Westwing Buy Hauck & Aufhäuser Privatbankiers KGaA
29.03.22 Westwing Buy Baader Bank
26.01.22 Westwing Buy Baader Bank

Eintrag hinzufügen

Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

Westwing AG 8,72 -1,36% Westwing AG

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX verabschieden sich fester ins verlängerte Feiertagswochenende
Der heimische Aktienmarkt konnte vor dem Weihnachtswochenende leicht zulegen. Auch der deutsche Leitindex verbuchte kleine Gewinne.

Nachrichten

pagehit
Wie bewerten Sie diese Seite?
schlecht sehr gut


Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt  -  Impressum - Werbung

Sitemap  - Datenschutz  - Disclaimer  - AGB  - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen