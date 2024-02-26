EQS-CMS: Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information

EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Westwing Group SE / Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 – 13. Interim Announcement

26.02.2024 / 15:39 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





In the period from February 19, 2024 up to and including February 23, 2024, Westwing Group SE bought back a total of 7,700 shares of Westwing Group SE under the share buyback program; on November 22, 2023 Westwing Group SE disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 (1) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on November 27, 2023.

The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from February 19, 2024 up to and including February 23, 2024 and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:

Date Aggregate volume Weighted average price (EUR) February 19, 2024 2,750 7.5213 February 20, 2024 210 7.5100 February 21, 2024 780 7.5529 February 22, 2024 1,763 7.5437 February 23, 2024 2,197 7.6337 In total 7,700 7.5614

The total number of shares which have been bought back under the buyback program from November 27, 2023 up to and including February 23, 2024 thus amounts to 102,298 shares.

The purchase of the Westwing Group SE shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Westwing Group SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).

More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at https://ir.westwing.com/websites/westwing/English/2700/share-buy-back-2023_ii.html.

Munich, February 26, 2024

Westwing Group SE

The Management Board