22.04.2024 16:03:16
EQS-CMS: Westwing Group SE: Release of a capital market information
EQS Post-admission Duties announcement: Westwing Group SE
/ Disclosure pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 (MAR) in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 – 21. Interim Announcement
In the period from April 15, 2024 up to and including April 19, 2024, Westwing Group SE bought back a total of 3,073 shares of Westwing Group SE under the share buyback program; on November 22, 2023 Westwing Group SE disclosed pursuant to Art. 2 (1) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 the beginning of the share buyback on November 27, 2023.
The overall volume of the shares bought back daily in the period from April 15, 2024 up to and including April 19, 2024 and the daily volume-weighted average stock market prices of the shares are as follows:
The total number of shares which have been bought back under the buyback program from November 27, 2023 up to and including April 19, 2024 thus amounts to 132,132 shares.
The purchase of the Westwing Group SE shares was carried out by a bank commissioned by Westwing Group SE and exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading).
More detailed information pursuant to Art. 5 (1) lit. b) and (3) of the Regulation (EU) No 596/2014 in conjunction with Art. 2 (2) and (3) of the Commission Delegated Regulation (EU) No 2016/1052 is available on the internet at https://ir.westwing.com/websites/westwing/English/2700/share-buy-back-2023_ii.html.
Munich, April 22, 2024
Westwing Group SE
The Management Board
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Westwing Group SE
|Moosacher Straße 88
|80809 Munich
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.westwing.com
