EQS-CMS: Wienerberger AG: Other issuer/company information

Wienerberger AG

Wienerberger AG: Other issuer/company information



15.10.2024 / 19:22 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Wienerberger AG Buyback Program for Own Shares -

Publication pursuant to Sec. 7 para 4 Publication Regulation 2018

Based on the authorization granted by the 155th Annual General Meeting on May 7, 2024 pursuant to sect. 65 para. 1 item (8) of the Stock Corporation Act, which was published via an electronic information dissemination system on May 7, 2024 as well as the electronic publication tool EVI on May 8, 2024, the Managing Board of Wienerberger AG on September 6, 2024 decided to buy back own ordinary bearer shares of the Company at their market price via the Vienna Stock Exchange between September 11, 2024 (inclusive) and presumably October 15, 2024 (inclusive) at a minimum price of EUR 1.00 per share. The maximum price per share may not be more than 20% above the average, unweighted stock exchange closing price of the Wienerberger share on the previous ten stock exchange trading days prior to the respective share buyback.

The Managing Board of Wienerberger AG hereby announces the completion of the share buyback as of October 15, 2024 as envisaged. In total 1,125,000 Wienerberger AG bearer shares have been repurchased until and including October 15, 2024.

Overview on the results of the Share Buyback