EQS-DD: Adtran Holdings, Inc.: Timothy Santo, Acquisition of 20,444 PSUs as part of Equity Incentive Compensation. The PSUs will pay out in up to 30,666 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN ...

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

20.03.2025 / 23:39 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Timothy
Last name(s): Santo

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Chief Financial Officer

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Adtran Holdings, Inc.

b) LEI
549300VV36J86CRRWF77 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
Description: Performance Stock Units (PSUs) to be settled in shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059)

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition of 20,444 PSUs as part of Equity Incentive Compensation. The PSUs will pay out in up to 30,666 shares in ADTRAN Holdings, Inc. (ISIN US00486H1059), subject to certain performance targets.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
0.00 USD 0.00 USD

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
19/03/2025; UTC−5

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: Adtran Holdings, Inc.
901 Explorer Boulevard
35806 Huntsville
United States
Internet: www.adtran.com



 
