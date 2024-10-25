25.10.2024 09:40:14

EQS-DD: Basler AG: Hardy Mehl, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

25.10.2024 / 09:39 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Hardy
Last name(s): Mehl

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Basler AG

b) LEI
5299006OKY4JQTOWH448 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005102008

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
6.17 EUR 43190.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
6.1700 EUR 43190.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
24/10/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


25.10.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Basler AG
An der Strusbek 60-62
22926 Ahrensburg
Germany
Internet: www.baslerweb.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




94871  25.10.2024 CET/CEST



