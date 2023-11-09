09.11.2023 08:58:51

EQS-DD: Basler AG: Prof. Dr. Mirja Steinkamp, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

09.11.2023 / 08:57 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Prof. Dr.
First name: Mirja
Last name(s): Steinkamp

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Basler AG

b) LEI
5299006OKY4JQTOWH448 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005102008

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
9.0252 EUR 90252.18 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
9.0252 EUR 90252.1800 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
08/11/2023; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Tradegate Exchange
MIC: TGAT


09.11.2023 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Basler AG
An der Strusbek 60-62
22926 Ahrensburg
Germany
Internet: www.baslerweb.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




87093  09.11.2023 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1769015&application_name=news&site_id=smarthouse

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Basler AGmehr Nachrichten