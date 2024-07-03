|
03.07.2024 18:03:24
EQS-DD: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Dr. Thomas Gutschlag, Settlement of 50,000 share options on the occasion of the departure from the Executive Board as of June 28, 2022. The value of the options on ...
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
Language:
|English
Company:
|Deutsche Rohstoff AG
|Q7, 24
|68161 Mannheim
|Germany
Internet:
|www.rohstoff.de
