EQS-DD: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Dr. Thomas Gutschlag, Settlement of 50,000 share options on the occasion of the departure from the Executive Board as of June 28, 2022. The value of the options on ...



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



03.07.2024 / 18:03 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: Dr. First name: Thomas Last name(s): Gutschlag





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Deutsche Rohstoff AG

b) LEI

529900NNSQCX28FWBW79

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A0XYG76





b) Nature of the transaction

Settlement of 50,000 share options on the occasion of the departure from the Executive Board as of June 28, 2022. The value of the options on this date amounted to an average of EUR 6.77.



Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



6.7697 EUR 338489.00 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



6.7697 EUR 338489.0000 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

01/07/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





