EQS-DD: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Dr. Thomas Gutschlag, Settlement of 50,000 share options on the occasion of the departure from the Executive Board as of June 28, 2022. The value of the options on ...

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

03.07.2024 / 18:03 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Thomas
Last name(s): Gutschlag

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Deutsche Rohstoff AG

b) LEI
529900NNSQCX28FWBW79 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0XYG76

b) Nature of the transaction




Settlement of 50,000 share options on the occasion of the departure from the Executive Board as of June 28, 2022. The value of the options on this date amounted to an average of EUR 6.77.
Transaction linked to the exercise of share option programmes

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
6.7697 EUR 338489.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
6.7697 EUR 338489.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
01/07/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: Deutsche Rohstoff AG
Q7, 24
68161 Mannheim
Germany
Internet: www.rohstoff.de



 
