EQS-DD: Douglas AG: Alexander van der Laan, buy

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Alexander
Last name(s): van der Laan

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Amendment
Change in the person performing managerial duties. The company Mil & Bos B.V. was stated; however, it is correct that Mr. Alexander van der Laan is subject to the notification obligation.

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Douglas AG

b) LEI
529900RLJJSL6ZU4P947 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000BEAU7Y1

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)










Price(s) Volume(s)
19.7150 EUR 3410.70 EUR
19.6900 EUR 2835.36 EUR
19.6900 EUR 2835.36 EUR
19.6950 EUR 2836.08 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
19.6983 EUR 11917.5000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
30/05/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: CBOE EUROPE - DXE PERIODIC (NL)
MIC: BEUP


