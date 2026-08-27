FIT GROUP Aktie

FIT GROUP für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A426PD / ISIN: DE000A426PD9

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27.08.2026 12:32:44

EQS-DD: FIT GROUP AG: Dilxwax Acar, sell




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

27.08.2026 / 12:31 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Dilxwax
Last name(s): Acar

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
FIT GROUP AG

b) LEI
98450084A0C604AU5255 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A426PD9

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
23.80 EUR 63 Units
23.80 EUR 2,400 Units
15.00 EUR 13,333 Units
24.00 EUR 995 Units
23.80 EUR 1,470 Units

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
17.3857 EUR 18,261.0000 Units

e) Date of the transaction
26/08/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Wiener Börse
MIC: XWBO


27.08.2026 CET/CEST
View original content: EQS News





106804  27.08.2026 CET/CEST





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