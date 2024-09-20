20.09.2024 09:21:25

EQS-DD: FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft: Sandra Maile, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

20.09.2024 / 09:21 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Sandra
Last name(s): Maile

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft

b) LEI
529900NG5C03XEKUA646 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005774103

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)












Price(s) Volume(s)
18.50 EUR 5365.00 EUR
18.40 EUR 2410.40 EUR
18.80 EUR 752.00 EUR
18.50 EUR 684.50 EUR
18.60 EUR 37.20 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
18.4982 EUR 9249.1000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
19/09/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


20.09.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft
Augsburger Str. 2b
82110 Germering
Germany
Internet: www.fortecag.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




94367  20.09.2024 CET/CEST



