EQS-News: FORTEC Elektronik AG publishes audited consolidated financial statements for 2024/2025 – dividend of EUR 0.40 per share planned

FORTEC Elektronik AG publishes audited consolidated financial statements for 2024/2025 – dividend of EUR 0.40 per share planned



Audit of the consolidated financial statements for the 2024/2025 financial year completed with an unqualified audit opinion; the key figures reported in the audited consolidated financial statements correspond to the preliminary results published on 26 August 2025

Consolidated revenue in the 2024/2025 financial year at EUR 79.7 million (previous year: EUR 94.5 million); consolidated EBIT at EUR 1.9 million (previous year: EUR 7.1 million)

Dividend proposal of EUR 0.40 per share for the 2024/2025 financial year (previous year: EUR 0.85)

Strategic acquisitions strengthen presence in the Benelux region and open up additional market potential

Forecast for 2025/2026: Group revenue of EUR 80.0 million to EUR 85.0 million and Group EBIT of EUR 0.9 million to EUR 2.1 million expected

FORTEC Elektronik AG today published its audited consolidated financial statements for the 2024/2025 financial year (reporting period: 1 July 2024 - 30 June 2025), which are available on the company's website (https://www.fortecag.de/en/Investor-Relations/Reports/). On 30 October 2025, the company announced that the audit by the auditor could not yet be completed due to a matter requiring clarification at a foreign subsidiary. In this context, no findings relevant to the results have emerged; the key figures reported in the audited consolidated financial statements correspond to the preliminary results published on 26 August 2025.

Ulrich Ermel, COO of FORTEC Elektronik AG, comments: "The past financial year was marked by persistently difficult global conditions, which had a noticeable impact on our business performance. Geopolitical uncertainties, a stagnating economy and volatile supply chains led to overall subdued customer demand, which is reflected in the financial figures. Nevertheless, we have consistently pursued our strategic initiatives, for example within the framework of “Strong Together 2030”. In addition, our two acquisitions in the areas of data visualisation and power supplies strengthen our presence in the Benelux region and open up additional market potential and synergy effects that should contribute to FORTEC's profitability. The acquisition of the Dutch company Nottrot B.V. also gives us access to maritime and defence markets with high barriers to entry."

Despite the challenging environment, FORTEC generated consolidated revenue of EUR 79.7 million, which was at the lower end of the forecast range of EUR 80.0 million to EUR 95.0 million adjusted in February 2025. EBIT amounted to EUR 1.9 million in the reporting year (previous year: EUR 7.1 million), reaching the upper end of the target range updated in July 2025 (EUR 1.0 million to EUR 2.0 million). Consolidated net income amounted to EUR 1.3 million (previous year: EUR 5.3 million). Earnings per share amounted to EUR 0.41, compared with EUR 1.63 in the previous year.

The data visualisation segment generated revenue of EUR 46,8 million in the reporting year, compared with EUR 59,3 million in the previous year, while the power supply segment made an almost stable contribution to total revenue with EUR 37,4 million, compared with EUR 39,8 million in the previous year.

The order backlog as of 30 June 2025 was EUR 50.0 million (previous year: EUR 53.4 million), continuing its normalisation.

Dividend proposal

FORTEC continues to have an extremely solid balance sheet structure. The equity ratio rose to 76.6% (previous year: 73.3%), underscoring the Group's long-term financial stability. Against this backdrop and in line with its long-standing dividend policy, the Management Board will propose to the Annual General Meeting on 11 February 2026 a distribution from the retained earnings of FORTEC Elektronik AG as at 30 June 2025 in the amount of EUR 0.40 per share (previous year: EUR 0.85 per share), as already announced in the annual financial statements for the 2024/2025 financial year.

Changes to the Board of Directors

After the end of the financial year, there were significant changes in the company's management. On 6 October 2025, the Supervisory Board decided for good cause to revoke the appointment of Ms Sandra Maile as a member of the Executive Board and Chairwoman of the Executive Board with immediate effect. The revocation is also related to a compliance violation concerning consulting services provided to a foreign subsidiary by a person closely associated with the former member of the Executive Board.

The acting CEO, Ulrich Ermel, also announced that he would be stepping down for personal reasons by 30 June 2026 at the latest.

To ensure the smooth continuation of the company's management, Mr Henrik Christiansen has been entrusted with the interim support of the Executive Board with effect from 10 November 2025, in consultation with the Supervisory Board.

Forecast

In view of the continuing challenging macroeconomic conditions and the associated uncertainties, FORTEC expects performance for the 2025/2026 financial year to be on a par with the previous year, with a slightly positive trend. Consolidated revenue is expected to range between EUR 80.0 million and EUR 85.0 million, with consolidated EBIT expected to be between EUR 0.9 million and EUR 2.1 million. This forecast does not anticipate any further increase in the existing challenges.

The 2025/2026 financial year will be marked by the appointment of new members to the Management Board, the consistent implementation of the ‘Strong Together 2030’ strategy and the associated increase in market presence and sales for FORTEC. By expanding its marketing and sales activities in the USA and implementing targeted measures at FORTEC Integrated, the company aims to sustainably increase growth and revenue potential in these core areas in particular. The ‘Strong Together 2030’ strategy serves as a guideline for all measures and supports the long-term stabilisation and development of the group of companies.

Earnings Call

The Management Board will provide further details on the consolidated financial statements and the current forecast during an earnings call on 1 December 2025 at 2 p.m. (CET). The link to register is available at Airtime: FORTEC Elektronik AG – Earnings Call (German language).

FORTEC Elektronik AG (ISIN share: DE0005774103, WKN: 577410), based in Germering, was founded in 1984 as an international distributor of standard solutions in the field of power supplies, embedded systems and displays. Today, the FORTEC Group also offers customer-specific developments and complete system developments. Since April 2020, FORTEC Elektronik AG has been responsible as a holding company for the management of affiliated companies, the Group's strategy and essential parts of the administration. FORTEC Elektronik AG has subsidiaries in Germany, Switzerland, the UK, the USA and the Netherlands.

