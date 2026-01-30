LAIQON Aktie

LAIQON für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A12UP2 / ISIN: DE000A12UP29

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
30.01.2026 18:31:06

EQS-DD: LAIQON AG: Achim Plate, sell




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

30.01.2026 / 18:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Achim
Last name(s): Plate

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
LAIQON AG

b) LEI
391200MMIN9EPH3GOD16 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A12UP29

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
5.00 EUR 525,000.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
5.00 EUR 525,000.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
27/01/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


30.01.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: LAIQON AG
An der Alster 42
20099 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: https://laiqon.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




103052  30.01.2026 CET/CEST





Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu LAIQON AG

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu LAIQON AG

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

LAIQON AG 4,76 -0,42% LAIQON AG

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

17:04 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
16:54 KW 5: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
16:52 Januar 2026: Das sind die besten und schlechtesten DAX-Aktien
30.01.26 Januar 2026: So performten die ATX-Aktien im vergangenen Monat
25.01.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 4

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX und DAX gehen freundlich ins Wochenende -- US-Börsen letztlich schwächer -- Asiens Börsen schlussendlich in Rot
Der heimische sowie der deutsche Aktienmarkt legten am Freitag zu. An der Wall Street ging es abwärts. In Fernost wiesen die Börsen zum Wochenschluss rote Vorzeichen aus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen