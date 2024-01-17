17.01.2024 13:30:49

EQS-DD: LEG Immobilien SE: Dr. Volker Wiegel, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

17.01.2024 / 13:29 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Volker
Last name(s): Wiegel

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
LEG Immobilien SE

b) LEI
391200SO40AKONBO0Z96 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000LEG1110

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)










Price(s) Volume(s)
71.26 EUR 10403.96 EUR
71.28 EUR 13186.80 EUR
71.32 EUR 8487.08 EUR
71.30 EUR 17825.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
71.2898 EUR 49902.8400 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
17/01/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


17.01.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: LEG Immobilien SE
Flughafenstraße 99
40474 Düsseldorf
Germany
Internet: www.leg-se.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




88905  17.01.2024 CET/CEST



