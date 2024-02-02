|
02.02.2024 12:10:51
EQS-DD: M1 Kliniken AG: Kilian Brenske, buy
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
02.02.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|M1 Kliniken AG
|Grünauer Straße 5
|12557 Berlin
|Germany
|Internet:
|https://www.m1-kliniken.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
89255 02.02.2024 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu M1 Kliniken AGmehr Nachrichten
|
02.02.24
|EQS-DD: M1 Kliniken AG: Kilian Brenske, buy (EQS Group)
|
02.02.24
|EQS-DD: M1 Kliniken AG: Kilian Brenske, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
02.02.24
|EQS-DD: M1 Kliniken AG: Attila Strauss, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
02.02.24
|EQS-DD: M1 Kliniken AG: Attila Strauss, buy (EQS Group)
|
02.02.24
|EQS-DD: M1 Kliniken AG: Attila Strauss, sell (EQS Group)
|
02.02.24
|EQS-DD: M1 Kliniken AG: Attila Strauss, Verkauf (EQS Group)
|
22.01.24
|EQS-News: Invitation to the virtual AlsterResearch Healthcare Pop-Up Conference on 23 January 2024 at 1:30 pm (EQS Group)
|
22.01.24
|EQS-News: Einladung zur virtuellen AlsterResearch Healthcare Pop-Up Konferenz am 23. Januar 2024 um 13:30 Uhr (EQS Group)