MS Industrie Aktie
WKN: 585518 / ISIN: DE0005855183
|
22.12.2025 09:31:03
EQS-DD: MS Industrie AG: Dr. Andreas Aufschnaiter, buy
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
22.12.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|MS Industrie AG
|Brienner Straße 7
|80333 München
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.ms-industrie.ag
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
102594 22.12.2025 CET/CEST
Nachrichten zu MS Industrie AGmehr Nachrichten
|
09:31
|EQS-DD: MS Industrie AG: Dr. Andreas Aufschnaiter, buy (EQS Group)
|
09:31
|EQS-DD: MS Industrie AG: Dr. Andreas Aufschnaiter, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
17.12.25
|EQS-DD: MS Industrie AG: MS ProActive Verwaltungs GmbH, buy (EQS Group)
|
17.12.25
|EQS-DD: MS Industrie AG: MS ProActive Verwaltungs GmbH, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
13.11.25
|EQS-News: MS Industrie AG veröffentlicht ungeprüfte Finanzkennzahlen für die ersten 3 Quartale 2025 (EQS Group)
|
13.11.25
|EQS-News: MS Industrie AG publishes unaudited key figures for the first 3 quarters 2025 (EQS Group)
|
30.10.25
|EQS-News: MS Industrie AG: MS XTEC gewinnt Aufträge in neuen Branchen (EQS Group)
|
30.10.25
|EQS-News: MS Industrie AG: MS XTEC acquires orders in new industries (EQS Group)
Analysen zu MS Industrie AGmehr Analysen
