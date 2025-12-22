MS Industrie Aktie

EQS-DD: MS Industrie AG: Dr. Andreas Aufschnaiter, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

22.12.2025 / 09:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Dr.
First name: Andreas
Last name(s): Aufschnaiter

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
MS Industrie AG

b) LEI
391200CE11B23RTMJV77 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005855183

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
1.25 EUR 12,500.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
1.2500 EUR 12,500.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
19/12/2025; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT


22.12.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: MS Industrie AG
Brienner Straße 7
80333 München
Germany
Internet: www.ms-industrie.ag



 
End of News EQS News Service




102594  22.12.2025 CET/CEST





