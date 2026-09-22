NFON Aktie

NFON für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: A0N4N5 / ISIN: DE000A0N4N52

<
Kurse + Charts + Realtime
Kurs + Chart
Chart (groß)
Times + Sales
Chartvergleich
Börsenplätze
Realtime Push
Orderbuch
Historisch
>
<
News + Analysen
News + Adhoc
Analysen
Kursziele
>
<
Fundamental
Bilanz/GuV
Schätzungen
Dividende/GV
Analysen
>
<
Unternehmen
Termine
Profil
>
<
zugeh. Wertpapiere
Zertifikate
Optionsscheine
Knock-Outs
>
<
Aktion
Portfolio
Watchlist
>
22.09.2026 18:43:43

EQS-DD: NFON AG: Günter Müller, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

22.09.2026 / 18:42 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Günter
Last name(s): Müller

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
NFON AG

b) LEI
391200FZ5TRMIHIK0S97 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0N4N52

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
3.250000 EUR 2,139,078.50 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
3.250000 EUR 2,139,078.50 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
18/09/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


22.09.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

















Language: English
Company: NFON AG
Zielstattstr. 36
81379 Munich
Germany
Internet: https://corporate.nfon.com
LEI Code: 391200FZ5TRMIHIK0S97



 
End of News EQS News Service




107190  22.09.2026 CET/CEST





Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu NFON AG

mehr Nachrichten

Analysen zu NFON AG

mehr Analysen
Eintrag hinzufügen
Hinweis: Sie möchten dieses Wertpapier günstig handeln? Sparen Sie sich unnötige Gebühren! Bei finanzen.net Brokerage handeln Sie Ihre Wertpapiere für nur 5 Euro Orderprovision* pro Trade? Hier informieren!
Es ist ein Fehler aufgetreten!

Newssuche

GO

Aktien in diesem Artikel

NFON AG 3,31 0,00% NFON AG

Letzte Top-Ranking Nachrichten

20.09.26 Gold, Öl & Co. in KW 38: Die Tops und Flops unter den Rohstoffen
20.09.26 Bitcoin, Ether & Co. in der vergangenen Woche: Wochenbilanz der Kryptowährungen in KW 38
19.09.26 Diese Aktien empfehlen Experten zu kaufen
19.09.26 KW 38: So performten die DAX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche
18.09.26 KW 38: Die Gewinner und Verlierer der ATX-Aktien in der vergangenen Woche

Börse aktuell - Live Ticker

ATX erstmals über 7.000 Punkten -- DAX leichter -- Asiens Börsen uneinheitlich
Der heimische Aktienmarkt bewegt sich am Mittwoch seitwärts, während der deutsche Leitindex abgibt. Die Börsen in Asien weisen zur Wochenmitte unterschiedliche Vorzeichen aus.
Aktien ATX  DAX  EuroStoxx 50  Dow Jones  NASDAQ 100  Nikkei 225  S&P 500 

Kontakt - Impressum - Werbung - Barrierefreiheit

Sitemap - Datenschutz - Disclaimer - AGB - Privatsphäre-Einstellungen