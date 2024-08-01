EQS-DD: Nordex SE: Patxi Landa Esparza, sell



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



01.08.2024 / 09:58 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.















1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: First name: Patxi Last name(s): Landa Esparza





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Nordex SE

b) LEI

529900HVDYCUWVD0OE76

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A0D6554





b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



14.00368 EUR 72272.99 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



14.0037 EUR 72272.9900 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

30/07/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Name: XETRA MIC: XETR





