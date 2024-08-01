+++ Einfach erklärt, einfach investieren: Zertifikate sind interessante Wertpapiere für Anleger:innen, weil … (jetzt weiterlesen) +++-w-
01.08.2024 09:58:29

EQS-DD: Nordex SE: Patxi Landa Esparza, sell




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

01.08.2024 / 09:58 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Patxi
Last name(s): Landa Esparza

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Nordex SE

b) LEI
529900HVDYCUWVD0OE76 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0D6554

b) Nature of the transaction


Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
14.00368 EUR 72272.99 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
14.0037 EUR 72272.9900 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
30/07/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


01.08.2024 CET/CEST
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Nordex SE
Erich-Schlesinger-Straße 50
18059 Rostock
Germany
Internet: www.nordex-online.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




93243  01.08.2024 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1959223&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

