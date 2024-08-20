20.08.2024 22:01:18

EQS-DD: Northern Data AG: ART Beteiligungs Management GmbH, Pledge of 174,121 shares in Northern Data AG in connection with a loan transaction.




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

20.08.2024 / 22:01 CET/CEST
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: ART Beteiligungs Management GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title:
First name: Aroosh
Last name(s): Thillainathan
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Northern Data AG

b) LEI
391200LB6JA3HAQWTS32 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0SMU87

b) Nature of the transaction


Pledge of 174,121 shares in Northern Data AG in connection with a loan transaction.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
not numberable not numberable

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
not numberable not numberable

e) Date of the transaction
20/08/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: Northern Data AG
An der Welle 3
60322 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Internet: www.northerndata.de



 
