EQS-DD: Northern Data AG: ART Beteiligungs Management GmbH, Pledge of 174,121 shares in Northern Data AG in connection with a loan transaction.



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



20.08.2024 / 22:01 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Name and legal form: ART Beteiligungs Management GmbH





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Person closely associated with: Title: First name: Aroosh Last name(s): Thillainathan Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Northern Data AG

b) LEI

391200LB6JA3HAQWTS32

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000A0SMU87





b) Nature of the transaction

Pledge of 174,121 shares in Northern Data AG in connection with a loan transaction.





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



not numberable not numberable





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



not numberable not numberable





e) Date of the transaction

20/08/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction





Outside a trading venue





