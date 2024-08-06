06.08.2024 22:00:22

EQS-DD: Northern Data AG: Liebling Kronberg Capital GmbH, Subscription of 14,022 shares in connection with a capital increase against cash contribution.




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

06.08.2024 / 22:00 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Name and legal form: Liebling Kronberg Capital GmbH

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Person closely associated with:
Title: Dr.
First name: Tom Oliver
Last name(s): Schorling
Position: Chairman of the Supervisory Board

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Northern Data AG

b) LEI
391200LB6JA3HAQWTS32 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A0SMU87

b) Nature of the transaction


Subscription of 14,022 shares in connection with a capital increase against cash contribution.

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
20.0000 EUR 280440.0000 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
20.0000 EUR 280440.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
02/08/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Outside a trading venue


Language: English
Company: Northern Data AG
An der Welle 3
60322 Frankfurt/Main
Germany
Internet: www.northerndata.de



 
Nachrichten