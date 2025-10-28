NÜRNBERGER Beteiligungs Aktie

WKN: 843596 / ISIN: DE0008435967

28.10.2025 12:25:04

EQS-DD: Nürnberger Beteiligungs-AG: Wolfram Politt, sell




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

28.10.2025 / 12:23 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Wolfram
Last name(s): Politt

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Nürnberger Beteiligungs-AG

b) LEI
391200VJQF2QCKH6TB44 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0008435967

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
120.00 EUR 23,880.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
120.00 EUR 23,880.00 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
27/10/2025; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Outside a trading venue


28.10.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Nürnberger Beteiligungs-AG
Ostendstraße 100
90334 Nürnberg
Germany
Internet: www.nuernberger.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




101468  28.10.2025 CET/CEST





