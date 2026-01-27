EQS-DD: OHB SE: Daniela Schmidt, sell



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



27.01.2026 / 17:01 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: First name: Daniela Last name(s): Schmidt

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

OHB SE

b) LEI

391200Y9EA2FRAPKRQ70

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0005936124

b) Nature of the transaction

Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 224.00 EUR 12,320.00 EUR 222.00 EUR 120,990.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 222.1833 EUR 133,310.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

26/01/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Tradegate MIC: TGAT

