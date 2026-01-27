OHB Aktie

OHB für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 593612 / ISIN: DE0005936124

27.01.2026 17:02:13

EQS-DD: OHB SE: Daniela Schmidt, sell




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

27.01.2026 / 17:01 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Daniela
Last name(s): Schmidt

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
OHB SE

b) LEI
391200Y9EA2FRAPKRQ70 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0005936124

b) Nature of the transaction
Disposal

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
224.00 EUR 12,320.00 EUR
222.00 EUR 120,990.00 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
222.1833 EUR 133,310.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
26/01/2026; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Tradegate
MIC: TGAT


27.01.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: OHB SE
Manfred-Fuchs-Platz 2-4
28359 Bremen
Germany
Internet: www.ohb.de



 
End of News EQS News Service




102986  27.01.2026 CET/CEST





