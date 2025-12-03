XRP-Token von Ripple: Mehr als nur eine weitere Kryptowährung -w-

03.12.2025 09:56:12

EQS-DD: SBF AG: Robert Stöcklinger, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

03.12.2025 / 09:55 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title:
First name: Robert
Last name(s): Stöcklinger

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
SBF AG

b) LEI
391200JQA0PJDPUPXU64 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A2AAE22

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
5.70 EUR 1,710.00 EUR
5.75 EUR 18,469.00 EUR
5.90 EUR 1,180.00 EUR
6.20 EUR 4,873.20 EUR
6.25 EUR 1,956.25 EUR
6.40 EUR 4,313.60 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
5.9256 EUR 32,502.05 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
28/11/2025; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction
Name: XETRA
MIC: XETR


03.12.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: SBF AG
Zaucheweg 4
04316 Leipzig
Germany
Internet: www.sbf-ag.com



 
End of News EQS News Service




102180  03.12.2025 CET/CEST





