EQS-News: SBF AG receives certification for lighting solutions from Deutsche Bahn

27.11.2025 / 09:00 CET/CEST

Leipzig, 27 November 2025 – SBF AG (ISIN: DE000A2AAE22; WKN: A2AAE2, "SBF" for short), a listed specialist for innovative solutions in the fields of rolling stock, lighting, electromechanics and sensor technology, has expanded its access to Deutsche Bahn tenders through the certification of several lighting solutions. The latest portfolio of LUNUX luminaires is now included in Deutsche Bahn's luminaire selection lists. The lists contain technically and economically tested products and serve as a basis for planners for use in the Deutsche Bahn environment. LUNUX products have been redesigned this year, strengthening the group's position in railway and infrastructure equipment as well as in municipal and industrial applications. The product portfolio includes lighting for railway stations, tracks along the tracks, street lighting, industrial lighting and lighting for industry, retailers and logistics halls.



"Deutsche Bahn is an important client in the lighting and railway sector. With the certification of our products, we can now participate in significantly more tenders and increase the visibility of our solutions in the infrastructure sector. This opens up considerable sales potential for us. Our combination of in-house development, electronics and lighting expertise, and vertical integration enables us to bring customer-specific series solutions to market quickly – efficiently, resiliently and independently of individual sales markets," explains Robert Stöcklinger, CEO of SBF AG.



The enhanced product portfolio fits in with the strategic development of the SBF Group. The company is now active in three complementary business areas: lighting and interior systems for rail vehicles, public and industrial lighting with the target groups of railways, local authorities and industry, and sensor technology and electromechanics, which contributes to all business areas. With this broad positioning, SBF reduces cluster risks from individual large-scale projects and generates revenue in a variety of end markets. At the same time, the range of listed series products increases the predictability of tenders and framework orders, which leads to more stable utilisation in development and production.



Additional resilience is created by the interlinking of the segments along the value chain. Electronics and control expertise flows into lighting and interior applications, modular platforms shorten development times, and joint purchasing and industrialisation effects reduce unit costs. This enables the SBF Group to reduce supply chain dependencies, improve time-to-market and expand service and retrofit business across the life cycle. In addition, SBF combines design and engineering strengths to offer customer-specific solutions with short lead times. This positioning will have a positive impact on sales and earnings development.



SBF is also exploring intensive cooperation with OEMs, or original equipment manufacturers. SBF regularly receives enquiries from retailers and large companies for lighting solutions such as continuous row lighting systems. Cooperation with OEMs would enable larger orders to be processed more quickly – while maintaining the same high quality standards.

About the SBF Group:

The listed SBF Group is a specialist for innovative solutions in the fields of rolling stock, lighting, electromechanics and sensor technology. In the group of companies, highly specialized and leading hidden champions in their fields pool their expertise. With a high-quality and forward-looking product and service portfolio, SBF benefits from the megatrends of mobility, climate protection, automation and digitalization.



In the “Rolling Stock” business field, the Tier 1 system supplier and development partner supplies the world's leading rolling stock manufacturers with complex interior, ceiling and lighting systems “Made in Germany”. The “Public and Industrial Lighting” business field comprises intelligent and customized LED systems for efficient lighting for industrial, municipal and infrastructural projects. In addition, the “Sensor Technology and Electromechanics” business field develops and produces pioneering components and software for electromechanical products such as circuit boards, sensors and communication technology.



For more information, visit https://www.sbf-ag.com.

