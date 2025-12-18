Simona Aktie
WKN DE: A3E5CP / ISIN: DE000A3E5CP0
|
18.12.2025 13:51:03
EQS-DD: SIMONA Aktiengesellschaft: Matthias Schoenberg, buy
|
1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated
a) Name
2. Reason for the notification
a) Position / status
b) Initial notification
3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor
a) Name
b) LEI
4. Details of the transaction(s)
a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
b) Nature of the transaction
c) Price(s) and volume(s)
d) Aggregated information
e) Date of the transaction
f) Place of the transaction
18.12.2025 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|SIMONA Aktiengesellschaft
|Teichweg 16
|55606 Kirn an der Nahe
|Germany
|Internet:
|www.simona.de
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
102552 18.12.2025 CET/CEST
Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Simona AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten
|
13:51
|EQS-DD: SIMONA Aktiengesellschaft: Matthias Schoenberg, buy (EQS Group)
|
13:51
|EQS-DD: SIMONA Aktiengesellschaft: Matthias Schoenberg, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
10.11.25
|EQS-AFR: SIMONA Aktiengesellschaft: Vorabbekanntmachung über die Veröffentlichung von Finanzberichten gemäß §§ 114, 115, 117 WpHG (EQS Group)
|
10.11.25
|EQS-AFR: SIMONA Aktiengesellschaft: Preliminary announcement of the publication of financial reports according to Articles 114, 115, 117 of the WpHG [the German Securities Act] (EQS Group)
|
25.09.25
|EQS-DD: SIMONA Aktiengesellschaft: Matthias Schoenberg, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
25.09.25
|EQS-DD: SIMONA Aktiengesellschaft: Matthias Schoenberg, buy (EQS Group)
|
25.09.25
|EQS-DD: SIMONA Aktiengesellschaft: Matthias Schoenberg, Kauf (EQS Group)
|
25.09.25
|EQS-DD: SIMONA Aktiengesellschaft: Matthias Schoenberg, buy (EQS Group)