UZIN UTZ Aktie

UZIN UTZ für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN: 755150 / ISIN: DE0007551509

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19.06.2026 10:08:43

EQS-DD: Uzin Utz SE: Herr Dr. Werner Utz, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

19.06.2026 / 10:07 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name
Title: Herr Dr.
First name: Werner
Last name(s): Utz

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status
Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Uzin Utz SE

b) LEI
529900LG4MEW8I54JM22 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code
Type: Share
ISIN: DE0007551509

b) Nature of the transaction
Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
Price(s) Volume(s)
62.80 EUR 15,700 EUR

d) Aggregated information
Price Aggregated volume
62.8000 EUR 15,700.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
17/06/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction
Name: Quotrix
MIC: XDUS


19.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News















Language: English
Company: Uzin Utz SE
Dieselstraße 3
89079 Ulm
Germany
Internet: https://de.uzin-utz.com/



 
End of News EQS News Service




105604  19.06.2026 CET/CEST





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