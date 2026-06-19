EQS-DD: Uzin Utz SE: Herr Dr. Werner Utz, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



19.06.2026 / 10:07 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.











1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name

Title: Herr Dr. First name: Werner Last name(s): Utz

2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status

Position: Member of the administrative or supervisory body

b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

Uzin Utz SE

b) LEI

529900LG4MEW8I54JM22

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share ISIN: DE0007551509

b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s) 62.80 EUR 15,700 EUR

d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume 62.8000 EUR 15,700.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction

17/06/2026; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction

Name: Quotrix MIC: XDUS

a) Namea) Position / statusb) Initial notificationa) Nameb) LEIa) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification codeb) Nature of the transactionc) Price(s) and volume(s)d) Aggregated informatione) Date of the transactionf) Place of the transaction

19.06.2026 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.

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