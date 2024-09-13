13.09.2024 12:28:16

EQS-DD: Viromed Medical AG: Uwe Perbandt, buy




Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

13.09.2024 / 12:28 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.







1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title:
First name: Uwe
Last name(s): Perbandt

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
Viromed Medical AG

b) LEI
894500XR05MYCVCCR171 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000A3MQR65

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)




Price(s) Volume(s)
2.2800 EUR 1368.0000 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
2.2800 EUR 1368.0000 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
10/09/2024; UTC+2

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


13.09.2024 CET/CEST The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com












Language: English
Company: Viromed Medical AG
Flensburger Straße 18
25421 Pinneberg
Germany
Internet: https://www.viromed-medical-ag.de/



 
End of News EQS News Service




94195  13.09.2024 CET/CEST



fncls.ssp?fn=show_t_gif&application_id=1987323&application_name=news&site_id=finanzen_net~~~069d1026-6a45-454f-953c-2a2c4451f1d6

Der finanzen.at Ratgeber für Aktien!
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!

Nachrichten zu Fonterelli SPAC 2 AG Inhaber-Aktmehr Nachrichten