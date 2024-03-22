EQS-DD: ZEAL Network SE: Dr. Helmut Wilhelm Becker, buy

22.03.2024 07:25:05

Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated

a) Name




Title: Dr.
First name: Helmut Wilhelm
Last name(s): Becker

2. Reason for the notification

a) Position / status




Position: Member of the managing body

b) Initial notification

3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor

a) Name
ZEAL Network SE

b) LEI
391200EIRBXU4TUMMQ46 

4. Details of the transaction(s)

a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code




Type: Share
ISIN: DE000ZEAL241

b) Nature of the transaction


Acquisition

c) Price(s) and volume(s)
















Price(s) Volume(s)
29.7500 EUR 40993.15 EUR
29.6500 EUR 1162.19 EUR
29.2000 EUR 4179.00 EUR
29.5000 EUR 44295.41 EUR
29.2500 EUR 3224.32 EUR
29.5500 EUR 2791.72 EUR
29.4500 EUR 3610.86 EUR

d) Aggregated information




Price Aggregated volume
29.5822 EUR 100256.6500 EUR

e) Date of the transaction
20/03/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction




Name: Xetra
MIC: XETR


Language: English
Company: ZEAL Network SE
Straßenbahnring 11
20251 Hamburg
Germany
Internet: www.zealnetwork.de



 
