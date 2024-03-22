EQS-DD: ZEAL Network SE: Dr. Helmut Wilhelm Becker, buy



Notification and public disclosure of transactions by persons discharging managerial responsibilities and persons closely associated with them



22.03.2024 / 07:24 CET/CEST

1. Details of the person discharging managerial responsibilities / person closely associated



a) Name





Title: Dr. First name: Helmut Wilhelm Last name(s): Becker





2. Reason for the notification



a) Position / status





Position: Member of the managing body





b) Initial notification



3. Details of the issuer, emission allowance market participant, auction platform, auctioneer or auction monitor



a) Name

ZEAL Network SE

b) LEI

391200EIRBXU4TUMMQ46

4. Details of the transaction(s)



a) Description of the financial instrument, type of instrument, identification code

Type: Share



ISIN: DE000ZEAL241





b) Nature of the transaction

Acquisition





c) Price(s) and volume(s)

Price(s) Volume(s)



29.7500 EUR 40993.15 EUR



29.6500 EUR 1162.19 EUR



29.2000 EUR 4179.00 EUR



29.5000 EUR 44295.41 EUR



29.2500 EUR 3224.32 EUR



29.5500 EUR 2791.72 EUR



29.4500 EUR 3610.86 EUR





d) Aggregated information

Price Aggregated volume



29.5822 EUR 100256.6500 EUR





e) Date of the transaction

20/03/2024; UTC+1

f) Place of the transaction





Name: Xetra MIC: XETR





