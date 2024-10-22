|
22.10.2024 09:00:12
EQS-News: 029 Group SE announces Limestone Capital's investment in Selar, pioneering sustainable polar expedition company
|
EQS-News: 029 Group SE
/ Key word(s): Miscellaneous
Berlin, 22nd October 2024. 029 Group SE (ISIN: DE000A2LQ2D0), a global hospitality and lifestyle platform, announces that its portfolio company, Limestone Capital, has made a strategic investment in Selar, the world's first fully sustainable polar expedition company.
About 029 Group SE
029 Group SE believes that the next generation of consumer brands will be built on connection, experiences, and community. In a post-pandemic world, new patterns of work, life and leisure are emerging and accelerating. These trends create opportunities in hospitality and lifestyle for innovation-driven entrepreneurship with a strong community focus. 029 Group backs the most audacious entrepreneurs with a hands-on investment approach, focusing on areas where they can add significant value through their platform, global network and company building expertise. 029 Group is based in Berlin, Germany.
Further Information: https://www.029-group.com/
About Limestone Capital AG
Limestone Capital is a leading private equity firm dedicated to investing and creating value in the experience economy. We develop and incubate branded platforms in the global travel and hospitality sector, often alongside a value-add real estate strategy. Limestone advises family offices and institutional investors on their investment strategies and has over €1 billion Euro invested across its various hospitality platforms. Existing portfolio companies include Aethos Hotels, Emerald Stay, Voaara, as well as various operating real estate assets in European destinations such as Madrid, Milan, Lisbon, Ericeira, Mallorca, Corsica and Sardinia.
Further information: https://www.limestone-capital.com/
029 Group SE
22.10.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|029 Group SE
|Neue Schönhauserstraße 3-5
|10178 Berlin
|Germany
|E-mail:
|ir@029-group.com
|Internet:
|www.029-group.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2LQ2D0
|WKN:
|A2LQ2D
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Dusseldorf, Munich
|EQS News ID:
|2012841
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2012841 22.10.2024 CET/CEST
