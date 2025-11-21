EQS-News: audius continues strong growth – total output up +20.1%

EQS-News: audius SE / Key word(s): 9 Month figures

audius continues strong growth – total output up +20.1%



21.11.2025 / 08:55 CET/CEST

Total revenue in the third quarter rises by 24.8% to EUR 26.8 million (previous year: EUR 21.5 million)

• EBITDA in the third quarter shows a clearly positive development, rising by 25.3% to EUR 2.6 million (previous year: EUR 2.1 million)

• Growth in total revenue after nine months up 20.1% to EUR 74.3 million (previous year: EUR 61.9 million), EBITDA at EUR 5.4 million

• Targets for the full year confirmed

Weinstadt, 21.11.2025

The audius Group looks back on a very successful third quarter with dynamic growth of 24.8% compared to Q3 2024. For the year as a whole, the Group's growth stands at 20.1% and was achieved almost entirely organically.

According to unaudited figures, total revenue in the first nine months increased by EUR 12.4 million to EUR 74.3 million (total revenue for the first nine months of 2024: EUR 61.9 million). Total revenue in the third quarter was EUR 26.8 million (total output Q3 2024: EUR 21.5 million). Purely organic growth in the third quarter was around 22%, with an overall jump of 24.8%.

At EUR 5.4 million, EBITDA after nine months was above the previous year's level (EBITDA for the first nine months of 2024: EUR 5.2 million) and continues the positive development in 2025. Particularly noteworthy is the EBITDA for the third quarter, which rose by around 25% to EUR 2.6 million, marking a new record high. As in the previous year, the EBITDA margin in the third quarter was 9.6%. EBIT after nine months was EUR 3.5 million (EBIT 9 months 2024: EUR 3.7 million). The higher depreciation and amortization are primarily attributable to a further increase in goodwill amortization and various investments in the company's own infrastructure.

The order backlog as of September 30, 2025 grew significantly compared to the previous year, reaching around EUR 81.5 million (as of September 30, 2024: EUR 76.3 million). Including orders from CompuSafe, the order backlog amounts to around EUR 94 million.

audius was thus able to grow significantly in both the second and third quarters and is showing a clear improvement in margins. Additional growth in total revenue and earnings will be added in the following quarters from this year's two successful acquisitions, Ergonomics and CompuSafe (consolidation from October 1, 2025).

The company therefore confirms its forecast for the current fiscal year of total revenue of more than EUR 100 million and EBITDA of more than EUR 8 million.

About audius

The audius ICT group was founded in 1991 and operates with around 900 employees at over 20 locations worldwide with a focus on the DACH region.

The portfolio comprises 3 business units: IT Services and Software/Cloud with customized solutions for public clients, SMEs and international corporations, as well as Telecommunications with a focus on network infrastructures and the development and expansion of the 5G network.

audius' customers include global corporations and medium-sized companies, and the focus of its support is on the use of future-oriented technologies such as artificial intelligence and best practices. The strategic goal is to grow both organically and through acquisitions.

The shares of audius SE are listed on the Basic Board of the Frankfurt Stock Exchange and in the m:access SME segment of the Munich Stock Exchange.

