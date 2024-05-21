|
EQS-News: Battery cooling systems for new e-buses: technotrans secures major order
Battery cooling systems for new e-buses: technotrans secures major order
Sassenberg, 21 May 2024 - Strong growth impulse in the field of electromobility - with a long-term perspective: technotrans has won a major order from a well-known European electric bus manufacturer for the series production of battery thermal management systems (BTMS) in the high single-digit million euro range. The mobile solution will be used in several new e-bus series. technotrans has been involved as a technology partner from the very beginning and supplies a total of three production sites in France and the Czech Republic. The aim of the thermal management specialist is to further consolidate the collaboration as a long-term supplier.
"This order marks another milestone for us in the field of e-mobility. With our BTMS for modern e-buses, we have developed a competitive series product for road transport," says Michael Finger, CEO of technotrans SE. "This demonstrates our ability to deliver innovative and qualified solutions within a short period of time and thus meet the high demands of this market." The project is one of technotrans' largest orders to date in the road vehicle business. Production and delivery will already take place in 2024.
The collaboration began with the development and qualification of the prototype. In a close and cooperative exchange between the two engineering departments, the thermal management specialist developed a BTMS tailored precisely to the e-bus series. The technotrans systems ensure the operational safety of the vehicles by cooling the battery and are particularly energy-efficient. Speed-controlled components sustainably reduce the CO2 footprint.
"With this successful collaboration, we are once again demonstrating our expertise in the field of e-mobility. technotrans has the engineering and production capacities to make an important long-term contribution to the decarbonisation of the transport sector together with our customer," emphasizes Michael Finger. "At the same time, we are further expanding our strong position in this dynamic future market and generating sustainable growth as a result."
