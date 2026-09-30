BRANICKS Group Aktie
WKN DE: A1X3XX / ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4
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30.09.2026 15:41:03
EQS-News: Branicks Group AG 2026 Half-Year Report: Steady Operational Progress, Key Structural Changes Implemented
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EQS-News: BRANICKS Group AG
/ Key word(s): Half Year Report/Real Estate
Branicks Group AG 2026 Half-Year Report: Steady Operational Progress, Key Structural Changes Implemented
Frankfurt am Main, September 30, 2026
Press Release from Branicks Group AG
Branicks Group AG 2026 Half-Year Report: Steady Operational Progress, Key Structural Changes Implemented
Frankfurt, September 30, 2026 – Branicks Group AG (Branicks), ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4, once again demonstrated operational stability in the first half of fiscal year 2026 amid a market environment that remained challenging, and has made significant progress on its own consolidation initiatives despite all external adversities. A comprehensive restructuring plan will be presented for approval at the company’s upcoming extraordinary general meeting on October 9, 2026.
Sonja Wärntges, CEO of Branicks Group AG, commented:
Status as of June 30, 2026
Leasing Performance
In the two major asset classes—logistics and office—leasing activity in the first half of 2026 declined compared to the peak reached in 2025. Overall, leasing volume in the first half of 2026 totaled 148,500 square meters (6M 2025: 214,700 square meters), of which 45,600 square meters were new leases and 102,900 square meters were renewals of existing contracts. Rental revenue corresponds to an annualized rent of 14.6 million euros. As of June 30, 2026, annualized rental income decreased by 1.9% on a like-for-like basis across the entire portfolio (June 30, 2025: +0.9%), by -5.4% in the Commercial Portfolio, and by -0.9% in the Institutional Business.
FFO and consolidated profit
Another Significant Decline in Interest Expense and OPEX
Commercial Portfolio
Institutional Business
Balance Sheet and Real Estate Assets
*Unaudited figures as of December 31, 2025
** not reviewed figures as of June 30, 2026
About Branicks Group AG:
Branicks Group AG (formerly DIC Asset AG) is a leading German listed specialist for office and logistics real estate with over 25 years of experience in the real estate market and access to a broad investor network. Our basis is the national and regional real estate platform with nine offices in the ground in all major German markets (including VIB Vermögen AG). As of June 30, 2026, we managed properties with a market value of EUR 10.1 billion in the Commercial Portfolio and Institutional Business segments.
The Commercial Portfolio segment comprises real estate held for our own account. Here, we generate cash flows from stable rent revenues on long-term leases while also optimizing the value of our portfolio assets through active management and realizing gains from sales.
In the Institutional Business segment, we earn recurrent fees from real estate services we provide to national and international institutional investors by structuring and managing investment products that return attractive dividend yields.
The shares of Branicks Group AG are listed in the Prime Standard of the German Stock Exchange (WKN: A1X3XX / ISIN: DE000A1X3XX4).
The company is fully committed to sustainability and occupies top positions in ESG-relevant ratings such as Morningstar Sustainalytics and S&P Global CSA. The Branicks Group is also a signatory to the UN Global Compact and the UN PRI network. Properties in the Branicks portfolio have been awarded renowned sustainability certificates such as DGNB, LEED or BREEAM.
For more details, go to www.branicks.com
PR-Kontakt Branicks Group AG:
Stephan Heimbach
Neue Mainzer Straße 32-36
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Fon +49 69 9454858-1569
pr@branicks.com
IR-Kontakt Branicks Group AG:
Jasmin Dentz
Neue Mainzer Straße 32-36
60311 Frankfurt am Main
Fon +49 69 9454858-1492
ir@branicks.com
The Branicks Group AG at a glance
1 Figures per share (number of shares 6M 2026: 83,565,510 / 6M 2025: 83,565,510)
3 Figures per share (number of shares 30.06.2026: 83,565,510 / 31.12.2025: 83,565,510)
4 incl. full value of the in Institutional Business
5Figures as of June 30, 2026 not reviewed
30.09.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Branicks Group AG
|Neue Mainzer Straße 32-36
|60311 Frankfurt am Main
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 69 9454858-1492
|Fax:
|+49 69 9454858-9399
|E-mail:
|ir@branicks.com
|Internet:
|www.branicks.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A1X3XX4, XS2388910270
|WKN:
|A1X3XX, A3MP5C
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX; Luxembourg Stock Exchange
|LEI Code:
|52990044JL2ZPWONU738
|EQS News ID:
|2408126
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
2408126 30.09.2026 CET/CEST
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