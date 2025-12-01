Hesse Newman Capital Aktie

Hesse Newman Capital für 0 Euro bei ZERO ordern (zzgl. Spreads)

WKN DE: HNC205 / ISIN: DE000HNC2059

01.12.2025 06:05:03

EQS-News: CAMERIT AG announces change in management board

EQS-News: CAMERIT AG / Key word(s): Personnel
CAMERIT AG announces change in management board

01.12.2025 / 06:05 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

CAMERIT AG announces change in management board

Hamburg, December 1, 2025 Camerit AG today announced a change in the composition of its management board.

Mr. Stefan Trumpp, currently the sole member of the management board of CAMERIT AG, will leave the company at the end of the year by mutual agreement in order to devote more time to his entrepreneurial activities.

The Supervisory Board would like to thank Mr. Stefan Trumpp for his many years of valuable service to the company. Dr. Marcus Simon, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, commented: “Mr. Trumpp has been very committed to shaping the transformation of CAMERIT AG from an operating company to a listed stock corporation that manages its own assets to a large extent.”

At the same time, the Supervisory Board appointed David Cornelius as the new member of the Management Board with effect from December 1, 2025. Mr. Cornelius was previously a member of the Management Board of Winninger AG and brings extensive experience to the table. Dr. Simon welcomed the new member: “I have greatly appreciated Mr. Cornelius' work for many years and am delighted that we have been able to recruit him to the Management Board of CAMERIT AG.”


01.12.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: CAMERIT AG
Wendenstraße 1A
20099 Hamburg
Germany
Phone: 040/339 62 0
Fax: 040/339 62 481
E-mail: info@camerit.de
Internet: www.camerit.de
ISIN: DE000HNC2059
WKN: HNC205
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (General Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Stuttgart
EQS News ID: 2236976

 
End of News EQS News Service

2236976  01.12.2025 CET/CEST

