EQS-News: CAMERIT AG announces change in management board

CAMERIT AG announces change in management board



01.12.2025 / 06:05 CET/CEST

Hamburg, December 1, 2025 Camerit AG today announced a change in the composition of its management board.

Mr. Stefan Trumpp, currently the sole member of the management board of CAMERIT AG, will leave the company at the end of the year by mutual agreement in order to devote more time to his entrepreneurial activities.

The Supervisory Board would like to thank Mr. Stefan Trumpp for his many years of valuable service to the company. Dr. Marcus Simon, Chairman of the Supervisory Board, commented: “Mr. Trumpp has been very committed to shaping the transformation of CAMERIT AG from an operating company to a listed stock corporation that manages its own assets to a large extent.”

At the same time, the Supervisory Board appointed David Cornelius as the new member of the Management Board with effect from December 1, 2025. Mr. Cornelius was previously a member of the Management Board of Winninger AG and brings extensive experience to the table. Dr. Simon welcomed the new member: “I have greatly appreciated Mr. Cornelius' work for many years and am delighted that we have been able to recruit him to the Management Board of CAMERIT AG.”