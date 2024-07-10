EQS-News: Celia Pelaz resigns from the Management Board of HENSOLDT AG

EQS-News: HENSOLDT AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Celia Pelaz resigns from the Management Board of HENSOLDT AG



10.07.2024 / 18:14 CET/CEST

Celia Pelaz resigns from the Management Board of HENSOLDT AG

Taufkirchen, Germany, 10 July 2024 – Celia Pelaz will resign from her position as a member of the Management Board of HENSOLDT AG at the end of August 31, 2024 and leave the company. This was agreed today by the Supervisory Board of HENSOLDT AG and Celia Pelaz by mutual consent.

"The Supervisory Board would like to thank Celia Pelaz for her great services to HENSOLDT and for her many years of successful commitment to the company. Ms. Pelaz played a major role in the carve-out of HENSOLDT from the Airbus Group and the successful IPO in 2020. With the management of the Spectrum Dominance and Airborne Solutions division, she laid the foundation for the further development of HENSOLDT into a systems and solutions provider and played a key role in shaping the strategic direction of the company. We wish her all the best and continued success for her professional and personal future," said Reiner Winkler, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of HENSOLDT AG.

"Operational excellence remains a key priority of the Management Board and the initiatives introduced in recent months will be seamlessly continued in close cooperation with CEO Oliver Dörre and CFO Christian Ladurner," Winkler continued.

Celia Pelaz said: "Since HENSOLDT was founded in 2017, we have achieved a great deal together and I am very proud of our important contribution to the defence of freedom and democracy. I would like to thank the Supervisory Board, my colleagues on the Management Board and my teams for this. I wish the company, the Supervisory Board, my colleagues on the Management Board and all employees good luck and all the best for the future development of HENSOLDT AG."

Celia Pelaz has been a member of the Management Board of HENSOLDT AG since July 1, 2021, initially as Chief Strategy Officer and since April 1, 2024 as Chief Operating Officer.

