centrotherm international Aktie

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WKN DE: A1TNMM / ISIN: DE000A1TNMM9

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01.10.2026 09:25:23

EQS-News: centrotherm reports solid first-half results for 2026 in a challenging market environment

EQS-News: centrotherm international AG / Key word(s): Half Year Results/Half Year Report
centrotherm reports solid first-half results for 2026 in a challenging market environment

01.10.2026 / 09:25 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

centrotherm reports solid first-half results for 2026 in a challenging market environment

Blaubeuren, October 1, 2026 – The centrotherm Group generated revenue of EUR 78.9 million in the first half of 2026. Of this amount, EUR 67.7 million came from business with customers in the semiconductor industry and EUR 10.4 million from business with customers in the photovoltaic industry. In the same period of the previous year, consolidated revenue totaled EUR 106.4 million, with revenue from the semiconductor industry contributing EUR 71.2 million and revenue from the photovoltaic industry contributing EUR 33.3 million to consolidated revenue. Asia once again proved to be the most significant sales market geographically. In the first half of 2026, the Group generated revenue of EUR 46.7 million there, representing 59% of consolidated revenue. In the same period of the previous year, revenue in Asia totaled EUR 76.3 million, or 72% of consolidated revenue.

The Group’s total operating performance amounted to EUR 61.7 million in the first half of 2026, compared to EUR 96.3 million in the same period of the previous year. Given the low production capacity utilization at centrotherm international AG during the first six months of fiscal year 2026, total operating performance was thus in line with the Group’s own expectations.

In the first half of 2026, consolidated earnings before interest, taxes, depreciation and amortization (EBITDA) fell to EUR 4.8 million, down from EUR 14.7 million in the same period of the previous year.

Due to the persistently weak order situation, the Executive Board adjusted its forecast for fiscal year 2026 in April of this year compared to the previous year. The Group’s total revenue is still expected to range from EUR 90 million to EUR 170 million, with EBITDA expected to be significantly below the prior-year result.

During the reporting period from January 1 to June 30, 2026, the centrotherm Group recorded orders totaling EUR 45.9 million, compared to EUR 49.1 million in the same period of the previous year. At EUR 31.8 million, the semiconductor industry once again accounted for the majority of order intake (same period previous year: EUR 40.2 million), while the photovoltaic industry accounted for EUR 14.0 million (same period previous year: EUR 8.9 million).

After the balance sheet date of June 30, 2026, the forecast for order intake was adjusted. Based on the forecast updated in August, the Executive Board raised its forecast for the current fiscal year and now expects consolidated order intake of between EUR 110 million and EUR 160 million. The forecast for the Group’s order intake published in the 2025 Annual Report was between EUR 40 million and EUR 100 million.

Given the challenging market environment, the Executive Board is satisfied with the business performance in the first half of 2026. Overall, the Executive Board continues to expect to achieve the targets set for fiscal year 2026.

Note: The 2026 Half-Year Financial Report is now available for download in German on the company’s website in the Investor Relations section.

About centrotherm international AG

Thermal production solutions and coating technologies are among centrotherm's core competencies. For more than 70 years we have been developing and implementing production concepts for a constantly growing international customer base. In addition to growth sectors such as the semiconductor and microelectronics industry, as well as photovoltaics, our innovative solutions are also being applied in new future-oriented fields such as fiber or battery production. As a leading, globally active technology group, we work closely with partners from industry and research. We improve existing production concepts and set new trends. In this way, we generate valuable competitive advantages for our customers. Over 700 employees worldwide are working to shape the future.

centrotherm international AG
Württemberger Str. 31
89143 Blaubeuren
Internet: www.centrotherm.de
German Securities Identification Number (WKN): A1TNMM (bearer shares); A1TNMN (unlisted shares from the non-cash capital increase)
ISIN: DE000A1TNMM9 (bearer shares); DE000A1TNMN7 (unlisted shares from the non-cash
capital increase)
Inclusion: Basic Board, Frankfurt Stock Exchange
Corporate domicile: Germany

Contact centrotherm:

Nathalie Albrecht
Manager Public & Investor Relations
Tel: +49 7344 918-6304
E-mail: investor@centrotherm.de

 

 


01.10.2026 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: centrotherm international AG
Württemberger Str. 31
89143 Blaubeuren
Germany
Phone: +49 7344 918-0
Fax: +49 7344 918-8388
E-mail: info@centrotherm.de
Internet: www.centrotherm.de
ISIN: DE000A1TNMM9, DE000A1TNMN7
WKN: A1TNMM, A1TNMN
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Basic Board), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate BSX
LEI Code: 391200QIQZHKC21YOS54
EQS News ID: 2408586

 
End of News EQS News Service

2408586  01.10.2026 CET/CEST

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