EQS-News: Cherry SE publishes preliminary results for the third quarter of 2025 – Focus remains on cost reduction and liquidity management

Cherry SE publishes preliminary results for the third quarter of 2025 – Focus remains on cost reduction and liquidity management



30.10.2025

Munich, 30 October 2025 – CHERRY SE today released additional details on the preliminary financial results for the third quarter of fiscal year 2025, which had already been communicated in an ad hoc announcement dated 20 October 2025. The preliminary figures for Q3 2025 confirm Group revenue of EUR 24.7 million (Q3 2024: EUR 22.6 million) and an adjusted EBITDA margin of –10.6% (Q3 2024: –13.7%). Despite the year-on-year improvement, results remained below internal expectations. The EBITDA development reflects the continued normalization of inventory levels within sales channels, which continued to weigh on the gross profit margin. Nevertheless, the negative earnings impact was largely mitigated by a substantial reduction in operating expenses to EUR 10.5 million (Q3 2024: EUR 12.9 million).

Group revenue for the first nine months of 2025 amounted to EUR 70.7 million, representing a decline of 16.0% compared with EUR 84.2 million in the prior-year period. The adjusted EBITDA margin for the reporting period stood at –6.9% (9M 2024: –0.8%).

In the GAMING & OFFICE PERIPHERALS segment, revenue increased to EUR 16.7 million in the third quarter of 2025 (Q3 2024: EUR 14.7 million), with adjusted EBITDA improving to EUR 0.2 million (Q3 2024: EUR –1.5 million). The DIGITAL HEALTH & SOLUTIONS segment generated EUR 6.5 million in revenue and EUR 1.7 million in adjusted EBITDA in the third quarter, reflecting a slight increase in revenue compared to the prior-year quarter (EUR 6.4 million) but a decline in earnings versus EUR 2.2 million in Q3 2024. This was mainly attributable to higher material costs and the expansion of production capacities for terminals. In the COMPONENTS segment, the strategic decision to discontinue production in Auerbach and outsource assembly to China led to declines in revenue, with restructuring and relocation costs having a significant impact on the segment's EBITDA development. COMPONENTS generated EUR 1.5 million in revenue (Q3 2024: EUR 1.6 million) and an adjusted EBITDA of EUR –1.0 million (Q3 2024: EUR –0.6 million).

Thanks to strict liquidity management, Cherry SE was able to reduce its cash burn rate to EUR -8.8 million in the first nine months of 2025 (9M 2024: EUR -37.7 million). Cash and cash equivalents amounted to EUR 7.5 million as of 30 September 2025 (30 June 2025: EUR 7.9 million). At the same time, the company achieved a further encouraging reduction in inventories to EUR 37.8 million (30 June 2025: EUR 43.1 million). The equity ratio at the end of the reporting period was 43.2%.

Oliver Kaltner, CEO of Cherry SE: "In the context of challenging macroeconomic effects and the sensitive handling of our cash resources, we have succeeded in further developing key performance metrics. The third quarter also shows that our strategic realignment is making consistent progress. Although the necessary inventory reduction continues to weigh on our margin, we were able to substantially cushion this effect through strict cost and liquidity management. Our priority is to further strengthen our balance sheet structure. Strategically, we are also continuing to streamline our distribution partnerships and reduce administrative complexity."

A detailed breakdown of key preliminary figures for the third quarter and the first nine months was published today on the company's website at https://ir.cherry.de/en/home/publications/#presentations-webcasts.

The full quarterly report will be published as planned on 13 November 2025 on the company's investor relations website.

About Cherry SE

Cherry SE [ISIN: DE000A3CRRN9] is a global manufacturer of computer input devices such as keyboards, mice, microphones, and headsets for applications in office, gaming, and industry for hybrid work, as well as hardware and software solutions in digital healthcare. Since its founding in 1953, CHERRY has been synonymous with innovative and durable high-quality products, developed in-house, specifically to meet customer needs.

CHERRY’s operational headquarters is in Germany (Auerbach in der Oberpfalz) and it employs staff in development, services, logistics, and production sites in Germany (Auerbach), China (Zhuhai), and Austria (Vienna), as well as in multiple sales offices in Germany (Munich, Auerbach), France (Paris), Sweden (Landskrona), the USA (Kenosha), China (Shanghai) and Taiwan (Taipei).

For more information, visit:https://ir.cherry.de/en/

