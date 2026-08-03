EQS-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP – Summer Update

EQS-News: CPI PROPERTY GROUP / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

CPI PROPERTY GROUP – Summer Update



03.08.2026 / 08:15 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





CPI Property Group

(société anonyme)

40, rue de la Vallée

L-2661 Luxembourg

R.C.S. Luxembourg: B 102 254

Press Release – Corporate News

Luxembourg, 3 August 2026

CPI PROPERTY GROUP – Summer Update

CPI Property Group (“CPIPG” or the “Group”), a leading European landlord, is pleased to update our stakeholders on recent developments and initiatives undertaken by the Group.

ESG update

ESG financing

On 7 July 2026, CPIPG issued our inaugural European green bond (EuGB), continuing our leadership in sustainable financing in the CEE region and the real estate sector following our inaugural green bond in 2019 and our inaugural sustainability-linked bond in 2022.

An amount equal to the net proceeds from the EuGB will be allocated to EU taxonomy-aligned assets with an energy performance certificate (EPC) of A. Moody’s, as second-party opinion provider, assessed CPIPG’s EuGB factsheet as “very good,” confirming alignment with best practice principles for the use of proceeds, resulting in a significant contribution to sustainability.

We expect to publish our green bond impact reporting as part of our H1 2026 management report on 31 August 2026. The report will include details on the allocation of net proceeds across all green bonds issued by the Group, with a breakdown by eligible asset categories, a list of projects financed, the geographical distribution of eligible projects, and the share of financing versus refinancing.

MSCI rating

On 7 July 2026, MSCI upgraded CPIPG’s ESG rating to “A” from “BBB.” The upgrade was primarily driven by stronger performance in human capital development through improvements in skills and knowledge development training along with human resource-related grievance reporting and escalation procedures, which increased the social pillar score. Together with the strong performance of our green buildings, these improvements elevated the overall rating into the A category.

Board of directors

On 31 July, Philippe Magistretti, a non-executive member of CPIPG’s board of directors since 2014, retired to spend more time with family and focus on his medical practice.

“We recognise Philippe’s long association with our Group, including his past role as the leader of CPIPG’s operations in Switzerland,” said Edward Hughes, Chairman. “On behalf of the board of directors, we wish Philippe the very best for the future.”

At present, the Group does not intend to co-opt another member to the board. Thus, the board will comprise of six members, including four independent non-executives and two executives. Notably, one third of CPIPG’s board members are women, reflecting CPIPG’s commitment to both expertise and diversity on our board.

Capital structure and liquidity

CPIPG has issued about €1.7 billion of bonds in 2026. Transactions included highly successful senior unsecured GBP and CHF transactions, our recent EuGB issue, and a hybrid bond. Proceeds from these transactions were used to repay existing unsecured bonds, hybrids and unsecured and secured loans, thus significantly improving the Group’s debt maturity profile.

As outlined below, the Group now has about €750 million of unsecured debt maturing between 2026 and 2029, compared with Q1 liquidity of more than €1.3 billion.

Unsecured maturities in €m CPIPG standalone CPI Europe Group 2026 0 0 0 2027 10 136 146 2028 322 148 470 2029 36 101 137 Total 2026-2029 368 384 753

As a result of our activities, CPIPG does not plan to access the hybrid or unsecured bond markets again in 2026.

Creation of a retail group

On 31 July, CPIPG and CPI Europe AG agreed to jointly explore the possibility of a potential combination of CPIPG's retail assets with the retail assets controlled by CPI Europe, including those held through S IMMO AG.

If implemented, the dedicated retail platform would consolidate retail assets currently held across different entities within the broader Group and create a focused operating and investment platform for the retail segment. The retail platform could provide greater flexibility for future financing initiatives, strategic partnerships, joint ventures, capital markets transactions, and expansion opportunities.

Investor Relations

Moritz Mayer

Manager, Capital Markets

m.mayer@cpipg.com

For more on CPI Property Group, visit our website: www.cpipg.com

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Disclaimer: This communication contains certain forward-looking statements with respect to the financial condition, results of operations and business of CPIPG. These forward-looking statements may be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms “believes”, “estimates”, “plans”, “projects”, “anticipates”, “expects”, “intends”, “targets”, “may”, “aims”, “likely”, “would”, “could”, “can have”, “will” or “should” or, in each case, their negative or other variations or comparable terminology. Forward-looking statements may and often do differ materially from actual results. CPIPG’s business is subject to a number of risks and uncertainties that could also cause a forward-looking statement, estimate or prediction to differ materially from those expressed or implied by the forward-looking statements contained in this communication. The information, opinions and forward-looking statements contained in this communication speak only as at its date and are subject to change without notice. As a result, undue influence should not be placed on any forward-looking statement.