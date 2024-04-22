EQS-News: Data center cooling: technotrans expands its portfolio with a new retrofit solution and wins another major order

EQS-News: technotrans SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Data center cooling: technotrans expands its portfolio with a new retrofit solution and wins another major order



Data center cooling: technotrans expands its portfolio with a new retrofit solution and wins another major order

Product range expanded to include liquid-based cooling solutions for existing data centers

Initial order in the single-digit million euro range won for the conversion of US high-performance servers, Management Board expects follow-up orders

Series production to start shortly

technotrans taps additional potential in the rapidly growing market for liquid cooling of data centers

Sassenberg, April 22, 2024 - Accelerated expansion of capacities for artificial intelligence (AI): With a new thermal management solution for existing data centers, technotrans enables an immediate increase in performance and efficiency. The company has developed a new retrofit solution as part of another major order for cooling systems for high-performance servers in the USA. The client is once again an established and important customer from the data center equipment sector. The plug-and-play cooling solution makes it possible to significantly increase performance within a very short time without interfering with the existing building infrastructure. At the same time, it is a decisive expansion of the portfolio: technotrans now offers cooling solutions both for the initial equipment of new data centers and for the retrofitting of existing structures.

"The rapid growth of AI-based applications is significantly increasing the demands on computing power. Liquid cooling is needed to achieve the required performance," says Michael Finger, CEO of technotrans SE. "We are now offering tailor-made solutions not only for new data centers, but also for existing ones. This will open up significant additional growth potential for technotrans."

The new technotrans solution integrates seamlessly into the existing infrastructure: a compact slide-in unit cools the servers directly with liquid as required and in an energy-efficient manner. The waste heat from the liquid-cooled servers is dissipated into the server rooms via the room air or via a central building cooling system and can therefore also be used for building air conditioning.

Growing importance of liquid-based cooling

Liquid cooling is increasingly becoming a critical success factor in modern data centers, as air cannot sufficiently dissipate the heat generated by the new high-performance processors due to its lower thermal conductivity. A constant temperature is crucial for the performance of the processors.

Operators also benefit from a high degree of flexibility, as the cooling systems can be scaled as required. Depending on individual requirements, the integration of several hundred devices in a data center is possible.

"With our new retrofit solution, we combine speed, energy efficiency and flexibility into a complete package that is precisely tailored to the increasing requirements of the IT industry," emphasizes Michael Finger. "Liquid cooling enables significant increases in performance in the shortest possible time. technotrans presents itself to its customers as a strong partner with a complete range of products for the increasing requirements of the future."

About technotrans SE:

technotrans SE is a technology and services group with worldwide operations. The company’s core skill focuses on application-specific solutions in the area of thermal management. As an integral aspect of customer systems, these solutions optimise energy consumption and govern the temperatures encountered in sophisticated technological applications. With 18 locations, the Group has a presence in all major markets worldwide. Based on the Future Ready 2025 strategy, technotrans has defined the 5 focus markets Plastics, Energy Management (including electric mobility, high power charging stations and data centers), Healthcare & Analytics, Print and Laser. In addition, technotrans offers its customers an extensive portfolio of services including installation, refurbishment, maintenance, repair, a 24/7 parts supply and technical documentation. The Group has 6 manufacturing locations in Germany, one in China and one in the United States. technotrans SE is listed in the Prime Standard (ISIN: DE000A0XYGA7 / WKN: A0XYGA) and employs 1,600 people worldwide. The Group reported revenue of € 262.1 million for the 2023 financial year.