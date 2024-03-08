EQS-News: Delivery Hero successfully completes syndication of USD financing transaction to optimize its capital structure

EQS-News: Delivery Hero SE / Key word(s): Financing

Delivery Hero successfully completes syndication of USD financing transaction to optimize its capital structure



08.03.2024 / 19:21 CET/CEST

Delivery Hero optimizes its capital structure by successfully amending and extending its existing EUR 1.1 billion equivalent term facilities on the back of strong lender interest

The Company raises an incremental aggregate amount of EUR 500 million equivalent of term facilities and intends to use at least EUR 300 million to repurchase selected outstanding convertible bonds due in 2025 and 2026; any remaining amount will be used for general corporate purposes, which may include additional buybacks of outstanding convertible bonds

Additionally, the Company intends to place approximately EUR 550 million equivalent of term facilities in Korean Won, which will replace and upsize its existing EUR 300 million term facility and intends to use approximately EUR 250 million to repurchase outstanding debt

Delivery Hero extends the maturity of its existing term facilities from August 2027 to December 2029, reduces the interest rate, and aligns the currency mix of its debt more closely to its cash flows



Berlin, 8 March 2024 – Delivery Hero SE (“Delivery Hero” or the “Company”), the world’s leading local delivery platform, today announces the successful allocation of the term loan financing transaction launched earlier this week, amending and extending its existing USD 813 million term facility and raising an additional, fungible add-on facility in an aggregate amount of EUR 500 million equivalent (“US Dollar Term Facility”). In addition, the Company intends to put in place approximately EUR 550 million equivalent of term facilities in Korean Won due in December 2029, which would replace and upsize its existing EUR 300 million term facility ("Korean Won Term Facility”).

On the back of strong lender interest, the transaction results in a successful amendment of the terms of Delivery Hero’s existing term facilities in the Company’s favour, extension of the maturity from August 2027 to December 2029 and reduction of the interest rate on the US Dollar Term Facility from a rate of Term SOFR plus 5.75% p.a. to a rate of Term SOFR plus 5.00% p.a.

Delivery Hero intends to use at least EUR 300 million of the US Dollar Term Facility to repurchase selected outstanding convertible bonds due in 2025 and 2026. Further announcements relating to such repurchases will be made in due course. Any remaining amount will be used for general corporate purposes, which may include additional buybacks of outstanding convertible bonds. In addition, the Company intends to use the proceeds of approximately EUR 250 million from the Korean Won Term Facility to repurchase outstanding debt.

After having successfully placed multiple convertible bonds since 2020 and the existing term facilities in 2022, as well as establishing a revolving credit facility in 2022, this transaction is another testament of Delivery Hero’s ability to access diversified funding sources.

Emmanuel Thomassin, CFO of Delivery Hero, said: "We are very pleased with the strong reception of our financing transaction in the debt capital markets. Seeing our term facilities significantly amended in our favor is a testament of the success Delivery Hero has had in the past two years, successfully pivoting to profitability and establishing the basis of a business which will generate significant free cash flow in the near future. The addition of term facilities in Korean Won further aligns our debt mix to our cash flows and introduces Delivery Hero to a new set of lenders.”

In connection with the transaction, J.P. Morgan acted as Global Coordinator, Lead Arranger and Sole Physical Bookrunner. UniCredit, HSBC, Barclays, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, ING and Standard Chartered acted as Joint Lead Arrangers on the US Dollar Term Facility. White & Case LLP acted as legal advisor to Delivery Hero and Milbank LLP acted as legal advisor to the arrangers.

