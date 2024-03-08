|
08.03.2024 19:21:45
EQS-News: Delivery Hero successfully completes syndication of USD financing transaction to optimize its capital structure
|
EQS-News: Delivery Hero SE
/ Key word(s): Financing
Delivery Hero successfully completes syndication of USD financing transaction to optimize its capital structure
On the back of strong lender interest, the transaction results in a successful amendment of the terms of Delivery Hero’s existing term facilities in the Company’s favour, extension of the maturity from August 2027 to December 2029 and reduction of the interest rate on the US Dollar Term Facility from a rate of Term SOFR plus 5.75% p.a. to a rate of Term SOFR plus 5.00% p.a.
Delivery Hero intends to use at least EUR 300 million of the US Dollar Term Facility to repurchase selected outstanding convertible bonds due in 2025 and 2026. Further announcements relating to such repurchases will be made in due course. Any remaining amount will be used for general corporate purposes, which may include additional buybacks of outstanding convertible bonds. In addition, the Company intends to use the proceeds of approximately EUR 250 million from the Korean Won Term Facility to repurchase outstanding debt.
After having successfully placed multiple convertible bonds since 2020 and the existing term facilities in 2022, as well as establishing a revolving credit facility in 2022, this transaction is another testament of Delivery Hero’s ability to access diversified funding sources.
Emmanuel Thomassin, CFO of Delivery Hero, said: "We are very pleased with the strong reception of our financing transaction in the debt capital markets. Seeing our term facilities significantly amended in our favor is a testament of the success Delivery Hero has had in the past two years, successfully pivoting to profitability and establishing the basis of a business which will generate significant free cash flow in the near future. The addition of term facilities in Korean Won further aligns our debt mix to our cash flows and introduces Delivery Hero to a new set of lenders.”
In connection with the transaction, J.P. Morgan acted as Global Coordinator, Lead Arranger and Sole Physical Bookrunner. UniCredit, HSBC, Barclays, Goldman Sachs, Morgan Stanley, ING and Standard Chartered acted as Joint Lead Arrangers on the US Dollar Term Facility. White & Case LLP acted as legal advisor to Delivery Hero and Milbank LLP acted as legal advisor to the arrangers.
About Delivery Hero
Delivery Hero is the world's leading local delivery platform, operating its service in over 70 countries across Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and North Africa. The Company started as a food delivery service in 2011 and today runs its own delivery platform on four continents. Additionally, Delivery Hero is pioneering quick commerce, the next generation of e-commerce, aiming to bring groceries and household goods to customers in under one hour and often in 20 to 30 minutes. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Delivery Hero has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2017 and is part of the MDAX stock market index. For more information, please visit www.deliveryhero.com
Media contact
Corporate & Financial Communications
Investor Relations contact
Christoph Bast
Head of Investor Relations
Disclaimer
This release may contain forward looking statements, estimates, opinions and projections with respect to anticipated future performance of Delivery Hero SE ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "may," "will" or "should" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on the current views, expectations and assumptions of the management of Delivery Hero SE and involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Any forward-looking statements included herein only speak as at the date of this release. We undertake no obligation, and do not expect to publicly update, or publicly revise, any of the information, forward-looking statements or the conclusions contained herein or to reflect new events or circumstances or to correct any inaccuracies which may become apparent subsequent to the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. We accept no liability whatsoever in respect of the achievement of such forward-looking statements and assumptions.
08.03.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Delivery Hero SE
|Oranienburger Straße 70
|10117 Berlin
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0)30 5444 59 105
|Fax:
|+49 (0)30 5444 59 024
|E-mail:
|ir@deliveryhero.com
|Internet:
|www.deliveryhero.com
|ISIN:
|DE000A2E4K43
|WKN:
|A2E4K4
|Indices:
|MDAX
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, OTC QB, OTC QX, SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1854983
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1854983 08.03.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Delivery Heromehr Nachrichten
|
08.03.24
|EQS-News: Delivery Hero successfully completes syndication of USD financing transaction to optimize its capital structure (EQS Group)
|
08.03.24
|EQS-News: Delivery Hero schließt Syndizierung der USD Finanzierungstransaktion zur Optimierung der Kapitalstruktur erfolgreich ab (EQS Group)
|
06.03.24
|Pluszeichen in Frankfurt: Zum Handelsende Pluszeichen im MDAX (finanzen.at)
|
06.03.24
|Handel in Frankfurt: MDAX notiert nachmittags im Plus (finanzen.at)
|
06.03.24
|MDAX-Handel aktuell: Das macht der MDAX am Mittag (finanzen.at)
|
05.03.24
|Schwache Performance in Frankfurt: MDAX beginnt die Sitzung im Minus (finanzen.at)
|
04.03.24
|Delivery Hero-Aktie im Plus: Delivery Hero will Wandelanleihen im Millionenwert zurückkaufen (finanzen.at)
|
04.03.24
|EQS-PVR: Delivery Hero SE: Veröffentlichung gemäß § 40 Abs. 1 WpHG mit dem Ziel der europaweiten Verbreitung (EQS Group)