14.11.2023 07:30:56

EQS-News: Delivery Hero wraps up Q3 with accelerated growth, confirming steady progress on its path to profitability

EQS-News: Delivery Hero SE / Key word(s): Quarterly / Interim Statement
Delivery Hero wraps up Q3 with accelerated growth, confirming steady progress on its path to profitability

14.11.2023 / 07:30 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

  • This year’s upward trend of GMV growth continued, resulting in a 9% YoY increase in Q3
  • Total Segment Revenue improved by 16% YoY1 as a result of improved monetization, driven by AdTech, service and subscription fees
  • Strides were taken towards profitability, with Delivery Hero on track to improve adjusted EBITDA by more than EUR 850 million in FY 2023, despite FX and hyperinflation headwinds
  • Company confirms adjusted EBITDA/GMV margin outlook and raises previous GMV guidance, stating that it is expecting to see GMV growth in the upper range of 5-7% YoY1 in FY 2023
 

Berlin, 14 November 2023 – Delivery Hero SE (“Delivery Hero”, the “Company” or the “Group”), the world’s leading local delivery platform, today announced an acceleration of GMV growth to 9% YoY1 and continued monetization optimization, leading to Total Segment Revenue growth of 16%1 YoY in its Q3 results. The Company also confirmed it was on track to reach an adjusted EBITDA/GMV margin of more than 0.5% for FY 2023 and more than 1% in H2 2023. This means that Delivery Hero expects to improve its adjusted EBITDA by more than EUR 850 million YoY in FY 2023. Additionally, the Company raised its guidance for GMV growth to the upper end of 5-7% YoY1 in FY 2023. Delivery Hero’s financial position remains solid. 

Niklas Östberg, CEO and Co-Founder of Delivery Hero, said: “We are super excited by our progress as we drive the business towards positive Free Cash Flow. We doubled down on tech and innovation initiatives, delivering solutions for our customers while also optimizing our operations both on a country, regional, and global level. I’m very grateful to our teams around the world for the strong developments they made this quarter.”

Looking ahead, as margins in the countries with profitable Platform businesses improve throughout the year, they are expected to generate more than EUR 1.3 billion adjusted EBITDA run-rate in Q4 2023, an expansion of more than 30% compared to Q4 2022. Delivery Hero has also seen large margin improvements for countries that are still loss making, and now anticipates progress in adjusted EBITDA/GMV margin to around -2.2% in Q4 2023, up from -4.8% in Q4 last year. A key driver for improvement is the APAC business reaching positive adjusted EBITDA before Group costs in October.

Emmanuel Thomassin, CFO of Delivery Hero, said: “After another strong quarter we can confirm that we are on course to reach our full year EBITDA guidance, putting us in a strong position for our long term profitability goals. We have seen positive developments in the Gross Profit margin within both our Platform business and Integrated Verticals. The Americas recorded a Gross Profit margin of close to 10%, while APAC2 saw it grow to more than 10% due to stronger unit economics and improved delivery costs. This will allow us to continue driving our food delivery and Quick Commerce offerings around the world with greater products, service and availability for our customers.”

[1]  In constant currency
[2] APAC refers to the Asia segment excluding Woowa Group

 

Delivery Hero – Guidance FY 2023

GMV

Upper end of 5-7% YoY in constant currency (previously: 5-7%YoY in constant currency)

Total Segment Revenue

Around 15% YoY in constant currency

Adj. EBITDA

FY 2023 >0.5% of GMV | H2 2023 >1.0% of GMV

Free Cash Flow

Break-even during H2 2023
 

Delivery Hero – Key Performance Indicators Q3 2023

 

Q3 2022

Q3 2023
 

EUR

million

EUR

million

GMV Group 

11,449.4

11,693.4

%YoY Growth (RC) 

12.3%

2.1%

%YoY Growth (CC) 

7.6%

8.6%

Asia

6,804.5

6,385.6

MENA 

2,260.6

2,716.3

Europe

1,604.7

1,819.5

Americas 

779.6

772.0

Integrated Verticals

496.3

602.6

Total Segment Revenues Group

2,498.7

2,712.9

%YoY Growth (RC) 

28.0%

8.6%

%YoY Growth (CC) 

20.3%

16.2%

Asia

970.1

929.4

MENA

594.1

723.5

Europe

312.8

369.9

Americas

202.2

201.9

Integrated Verticals

473.3

573.8

Intersegment consolidation1

(53.8)

(85.6)

 

Note:

For Group, MENA, Americas and Integrated Verticals, revenues and Gross Merchandise Value (GMV) as well as the respective growth rates are impacted by the Argentine, Lebanese and/or Turkish operations qualifying as hyperinflationary economies according to IAS 29.

RC = Reported Currency / CC = Constant Currency.

1. Difference between Total Segment Revenue and the sum of segment revenues is mainly due to intersegment consolidation adjustments for services charged by the Platform businesses to the Integrated Verticals businesses.

 

ABOUT DELIVERY HERO

Delivery Hero is the world’s leading local delivery platform, operating its service in over 70 countries across Asia, Europe, Latin America, the Middle East and Africa. The Company started as a food delivery service in 2011 and today runs its own delivery platform on four continents. Additionally, Delivery Hero is pioneering quick commerce, the next generation of e-commerce, aiming to bring groceries and household goods to customers in under one hour and often in 20 to 30 minutes. Headquartered in Berlin, Germany, Delivery Hero has been listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange since 2017 and is now part of the MDAX stock market index. For more information, please visit www.deliveryhero.com

 

MEDIA CONTACT

Isobel Hambleton

Corporate Communications

+49 1515 701 7625

press@deliveryhero.com

 

INVESTOR RELATIONS CONTACT

Christoph Bast

Head of Investor Relations

+49 160 30 13 435

ir@deliveryhero.com

 

DISCLAIMER

This release may contain forward looking statements, estimates, opinions and projections with respect to anticipated future performance of Delivery Hero SE ("forward-looking statements"). These forward-looking statements can be identified by the use of forward-looking terminology, including the terms "believes," "estimates," "anticipates," "expects," "intends," "may," "will" or "should" or, in each case, their negative, or other variations or comparable terminology. These forward-looking statements include all matters that are not historical facts. Forward-looking statements are based on the current views, expectations and assumptions of the management of Delivery Hero SE and involve significant known and unknown risks and uncertainties that could cause actual results, performance or events to differ materially from those expressed or implied in such statements. Forward-looking statements should not be read as guarantees of future performance or results and will not necessarily be accurate indications of whether or not such results will be achieved. Any forward-looking statements included herein only speak as at the date of this release. We undertake no obligation, and do not expect to publicly update, or publicly revise, any of the information, forward-looking statements or the conclusions contained herein or to reflect new events or circumstances or to correct any inaccuracies which may become apparent subsequent to the date hereof, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. We accept no liability whatsoever in respect of the achievement of such forward-looking statements and assumptions.


14.11.2023 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
Archive at www.eqs-news.com
Language: English
Company: Delivery Hero SE
Oranienburger Straße 70
10117 Berlin
Germany
Phone: +49 (0)30 5444 59 105
Fax: +49 (0)30 5444 59 024
E-mail: ir@deliveryhero.com
Internet: www.deliveryhero.com
ISIN: DE000A2E4K43
WKN: A2E4K4
Indices: MDAX
Listed: Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard); Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange; London, OTC QB, OTC QX, SIX, Vienna Stock Exchange
EQS News ID: 1772313

 
