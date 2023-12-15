EQS-News: Delticom AG: Time for a new set of tyres? Make an informed choice with Tyretest.com!

EQS-News: Delticom AG / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

Delticom AG: Time for a new set of tyres? Make an informed choice with Tyretest.com!



15.12.2023 / 17:15 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Press release from Delticom AG/Tyretest.com

Date: 15.12.2023

Delticom AG: Time for a new set of tyres? Make an informed choice with Tyretest.com!

Tyretest.com provides car drivers with reliable information when it comes to buying new tyres.

Thousands of independent reviews, opinions and ratings by customers for customers.

Delticom AG/Tyretest.com, Hanover – 15.12.2023. Tyres are the only part of a vehicle that is in contact with the road surface. That is why drivers are asking themselves about tyre safety, durability and performance.

Tyretest.com is a large and independent source of tyre information, provided by Delticom, Europe's leading online retailer for tyres and complete wheels. All reviews, both positive and negative, are written by customers and drivers. From now on, motorists don't have to rely only on advertisements. They can find out what the common driver and car user have to say about each tyre. The online platform includes thousands of tyre reviews and ratings. Users of the website can now easily benefit from other drivers’ experience and knowledge.

Searching for specific tyres is simple. Car drivers just have to use the filters on the website and select the relevant manufacturer, size or tyre type. After that, they can read opinions and ratings of the tyres.

Motorists can easily choose the criteria that are most important to them and make a fast tyre comparison. Every driver is looking for something different. For some, good acceleration will be important, other drivers will choose driving safety, reflected by braking properties on dry and wet surface. Others again will look for fuel consumption or noise generation.

Car drivers can also share their experience with everyone else. They can write their opinion, review or just rate their tyres. Motorists are not happy with the purchase and want to warn other drivers? Maybe their new set of tyres works great and they want to describe their positive experiences? They can simply add their rating, review and opinion. Regardless of whether customers are novice or experienced drivers, their opinion always counts.



On the Internet at: www.tyretest.com

Information about the company: www.delti.com