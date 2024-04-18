EQS-News: Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Invitation to the Conference Call on the 2023 Annual Report for investors, analysts and media

Diesen Monat bei Bitpanda: Zu Ehren des Bitcoin-Halving verlosen wir im April 2x einen halben Bitcoin. Nehmen Sie jetzt an unserem Gewinnspiel teil!-w-
18.04.2024 11:32:17

Deutsche Rohstoff AG: Invitation to the Conference Call on the 2023 Annual Report for investors, analysts and media

18.04.2024 / 11:32 CET/CEST
Invitation to the Conference Call on the 2023 Annual Report for investors, analysts and media

Deutsche Rohstoff AG (ISIN: DE000A0XYG76) will release its Annual Report for the year ending 31 December 2023 on Tuesday, 23 April 23 2024.

We invite investors, analysts, and other interested parties to join our Conference Call on Wednesday, 24 April 2024, from 10:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. (CEST). The management will present the company’s development in 2023 and will provide an outlook for 2024.

Conference Call details:
Date: Wednesday, 24 April 2024
Time: 10:00 a.m. to 10:30 a.m. (CEST)
Language: German

Registration information:
Please follow this link to register for the call and receive your personalized login details. Should you encounter any issues with the registration, do not hesitate to contact us at info@rohstoff.de.
The Annual Report & presentation will be available on our website.

We look forward to your participation.
Best regards

Jan-Philipp Weitz, CEO
Henning Döring, CFO

 

Language: English
Company: Deutsche Rohstoff AG
Q7, 24
68161 Mannheim
Germany
Phone: 0621 490 817 0
E-mail: info@rohstoff.de
Internet: www.rohstoff.de
ISIN: DE000A0XYG76
WKN: A0XYG7
Indices: Scale
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Hamburg, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
