EQS-News: DF Group: Three segments – one vision – annual report 2025 published

EQS-News: DF Deutsche Forfait AG / Key word(s): Annual Report

DF Group: Three segments – one vision – annual report 2025 published



30.04.2026 / 10:56 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Cologne, 30 April 2026 – DF Deutsche Forfait AG (ISIN: DE000A2AA204) (DF AG) today published its Annual Report 2025.

Turnover rose to EUR 226.6 million in the 2025 financial year (previous year: EUR 208.9 million), in line with forecasts. Gross profit also increased to EUR 10.2 million (previous year: EUR 9.5 million).

Earnings before tax (EBT) amounted to minus EUR 0.7 million, returning to negative territory for the first time since 2018. This was due to investments, start-up costs and increased staff costs in the Food & Beverage and Health & Pharma segments.

The consolidated result for the 2025 financial year was a loss of EUR 1.9 million, or a loss of EUR 0.17 per share (previous year: a profit of EUR 1.9 million, or a profit of EUR 0.16 per share).

As of 31 December 2025, DF AG’s cash and cash equivalents totalled EUR 21.0 million and EUR 13.2 million in other current assets, predominantly in the form of a bank balance held with an institution not participating in the TARGET2 system. As this balance was not freely available due to bank-specific restrictions on payment transactions, it could not be recognised as cash under IFRS.

“I am delighted that in 2025 we succeeded in establishing a third pillar for our group, meaning that we are now active in the Health & Pharma segment as well as in Trade Finance and Food & Beverage,” says CEO Dr Behrooz Abdolvand. “The financial year 2025 – like the previous one – was strongly characterised by the expansion of our new segments. We can be proud of this – above all of our employees, who make it possible. Our trade finance business continues to be profitable. We will guide the new divisions towards profitability step by step.”

The auditors issued an unqualified audit opinion.

In the Marketing Compliance Services product area, business volumes are expected to decline significantly in the current financial year due to the geopolitical situation in the Middle East. As a result, revenue for the Trade Finance segment is expected to be up to 50% lower than previously forecast.

Against this backdrop, the Group is expected to see a decline in gross profit of around 50%. Taking this development into account, along with ongoing investment in the development and operational stabilisation of the new segments, a significantly negative pre-tax result is still forecast.

At the inaugural meeting of the Supervisory Board on 28 April 2026, Prof. Dr Wulf-W. Lapins was elected as Chairman. His deputy is Mr Wolfgang Habermann.

The annual report can be viewed from today on our website at https://www.dfag.de/investor-relations/publikationen/.

About DF Group

The DF Group is an international specialist in trade finance, boasting many years of expertise, a global network and excellence in compliance. Complemented by its forward-looking Health & Pharma and Food & Beverage divisions, the company combines diversification with sustainable value creation – fostering stable partnerships in dynamic markets.

Contact DF Deutsche Forfait AG

Guido Janzen

Director Investor Relations

Gustav-Heinemann-Ufer 56, 50968 Köln

T +49 221 97376-61

E investor.relations@dfag.de

www.dfag.de