EQS-News: FAVEOS SE concludes strategic framework agreements with leading battery optimizers enspired and Entrix

FAVEOS SE concludes strategic framework agreements with leading battery optimizers enspired and Entrix



Hanover, December 15, 2025 – FAVEOS SE, a publicly listed company focused on large-scale battery energy storage systems (BESS), announced today that it has concluded strategic framework agreements with enspired and Entrix for the optmization of its own battery energy storage systems. At the same time, FAVEOS, through its joint venture PowerWerker GmbH, has also concluded framework agreements with the same partners to offer PowerWerker customers a comprehensive solution comprising EPC services, BESS-optimization, and operation & maintenance (O&M).



Key points of the agreements:



With these framework agreements, FAVEOS secures powerful multi-market optimization for its future BESS projects through the leading expertise of enspired and Entrix. The optimization is precisely tailored to the hardware used and the associated warranty conditions to achieve maximum performance and sustainable returns, combining AI technology with live-operation experience and in-depth market knowledge.



Through the joint venture PowerWerker GmbH – a 50:50 partnership between FAVEOS SE and Biogas Service Tarmstedt GmbH (BST) – the complete service portfolio is now covered for PowerWerker customers, from site analysis and planning to technical engineering and plant construction, as well as BESS-optimization and long-term maintenance (O&M).



“With these two partners, we are taking a big step: We are combining our project and system expertise with the highly specialized optimization and trading power of enspired and Entrix, and at the same time developing our joint venture PowerWerker GmbH into a full-service provider for large battery energy storage systems,” says Gerrit Janssen, CEO of FAVEOS SE.



About the companies involved:



FAVEOS SE:

FAVEOS SE is a publicly listed strategy and management holding company (ticker symbol C45) specializing in large-scale battery energy storage systems and grid infrastructure. The companies within the FAVEOS Group make a significant contribution to the success of the energy transition by, among other things, accelerating the expansion of storage capacities and the modernization of grid infrastructure. FAVEOS benefits equally from its first-class access to the international procurement market, decades of expertise in project management, and its extensive network on both the application and capital sides.



enspired:

enspired is Europe's leading optimizer of battery energy storage systems (BESS), with a portfolio of over 5 GW, 80+ grid-scale batteries under management, and 800 MWh live in a cross-market setup, including the biggest BESS in Germany. Through a data-driven, AI-powered optimization platform, enspired achieves the highest revenues and integrates proven solutions for navigating grid constraints. The advanced technical infrastructure is developed 100% in-house and facilitates enspired’s global expansion across 12 countries in Europe and Asia with flexible and seamless adaptability to new markets and changing market conditions. As the first and only optimizer with published portfolio performance, enspired is tackling the lack of transparency in the industry by providing insight into real, independently certified revenues for live assets, establishing a reliable benchmarking standard that helps asset owners get a true understanding of what their asset is worth.



Entrix:

We are an energy trader and market leader for trading flexible energy systems in Europe. Beyond AI-powered trading, Entrix provides innovative solutions for long-term revenue security and grid-supportive battery operation. With our full-service package, we support clients throughout every project phase – from technical design and integration, to continuous optimization, all the way to 24/7 operational support. That includes adapting to changing market conditions and unlocking new revenue opportunities. With more than 2.5 GW and 7.2 GWh as well as 52 battery storage assets under contract, Entrix is active in Germany, Poland, Italy, Spain, and Portugal, with offices in Munich, Warsaw, Milan, and Madrid. Entrix has been pioneering battery optimization in Germany by managing one of the country’s first large-scale storage projects – and is now the trusted partner of leading infrastructure players such as Encavis, MEAG (Munich Re), as well as a wide range of local utilities.



Contact:



FAVEOS SE

Gerrit Janssen, CEO

ir@faveos.com

www.faveos.com

