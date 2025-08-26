EQS-News: FORTEC Elektronik AG preliminary figures for the 2024/2025 financial year within the target range of the adjusted forecast

EQS-News: FORTEC Elektronik Aktiengesellschaft / Key word(s): Preliminary Results/Miscellaneous

FORTEC Elektronik AG preliminary figures for the 2024/2025 financial year within the target range of the adjusted forecast



26.08.2025 / 08:46 CET/CEST

FORTEC Elektronik AG preliminary figures for the 2024/2025 financial year

within the target range of the adjusted forecast

According to preliminary figures, FORTEC Elektronik AG achieved its adjusted forecast within the target range for the past 2024/2025 financial year in a challenging environment.

In the 2024/2025 financial year (01/07/2024 - 30/06/2025), FORTEC achieved a group turnover of around EUR 79.7 million and is therefore around 16 % below the value of EUR 94.5 million in the previous year. Earnings before interest and taxes (EBIT) decreased significantly to around EUR 1.9 million (previous year: EUR 7.1 million), which corresponds to an EBIT margin of 2.3 % compared to 7.5 % in the previous year. In particular, the continued uncertainty regarding tariffs and the cautious willingness to invest on the part of customers had an effect on our turnover and earnings developments. According to preliminary calculations, the generated group profit was around EUR 1.3 million (previous year: EUR 5.3 million).

Therefore, the group turnover is at the lower end of the forecast target range of EUR 80.0 million to EUR 95.0 million, which was adjusted in February 2025. In terms of the operating result, however, FORTEC was able to meet the upper end of the earnings forecast for the 2024/2025 financial year (of EUR 1.0 million to EUR 2.0 million), which was adjusted in July 2025, with a group EBIT of EUR 1.9 million.

The order book at 30 June 2025 was EUR 50.0 million (previous year: EUR 53.4 million).

Sandra Maile, CEO of FORTEC Elektronik AG, comments: “The 2024/2025 financial year was characterised by difficult market conditions such as declining demand and geopolitical uncertainties. It is therefore even more important to set clear priorities and to work flexibly as a team. At the same time, we need more of a tail wind to achieve our growth aims sustainably.”

FORTEC Elektronik AG (ISIN Share: DE0005774103, WKN: 577410), based in Germering, Germany, was founded in 1984 as an international distributor of standard solutions in the field of power supplies, embedded systems and displays. In addition, the FORTEC Group today offers customer-specific developments and complete system developments. Since April 2020, FORTEC Elektronik AG has been the holding company responsible for management of the affiliated companies, group strategy and essential parts of the administration. FORTEC Elektronik AG has subsidiaries in Germany, Switzerland, the UK and the USA.

