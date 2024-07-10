|
EQS-News: GEA raises forecast for EBITDA margin and ROCE for fiscal year 2024
Düsseldorf, July 10, 2024 – Due to the very positive operating performance in the first half of fiscal year 2024, GEA Group Aktiengesellschaft is significantly raising its forecast for the EBITDA margin before restructuring expenses for the full year 2024. Based on preliminary figures, GEA now expects a corridor of 14.9 to 15.2 percent (previously: 14.5 to 14.8 percent). GEA is also raising its outlook for the return on capital employed (ROCE) to between 32.0 and 35.0 percent (previously: 29.0 to 34.0 percent). The guidance for organic revenue growth of 2.0 to 4.0 percent is confirmed.
"We are pleased with the positive development in the first half of the year," says CEO Stefan Klebert. "We have already achieved our ambitious Mission 26 financial targets two years earlier than planned. We are proud of this and look to the second half of the year with confidence."
GEA will present its strategy and targets up to 2030 at the Capital Markets Day on October 2, 2024.
GEA will publish the full half-year financial report on August 7, 2024.
Preliminary GEA Key Financial Figures
About GEA
GEA is one of the world’s largest suppliers of systems and components to the food, beverage and pharmaceutical industries. The international technology group, founded in 1881, focuses on machinery and plants, as well as advanced process technology, components and comprehensive services. With more than 18,000 employees, the group generated revenues of about EUR 5.4 billion in more than 150 countries in the 2023 fiscal year. GEA plants, processes, components and services enhance the efficiency and sustainability of customer’s production. They contribute significantly to the reduction of CO2 emissions, plastic usage and food waste. In doing so, GEA makes a key contribution toward a sustainable future, in line with the company’s purpose: ”Engineering for a better world“.
GEA is listed on the German MDAX the European STOXX® Europe 600 Index and is among the companies comprising
More information can be found online at gea.com.
|
1943683 10.07.2024 CET/CEST
