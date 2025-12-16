EQS-News: Golden Matrix Group, Inc. Announces Authorization of Stock Repurchase Program

EQS-News: Golden Matrix Group Inc / Key word(s): Financial

Golden Matrix Group, Inc. Announces Authorization of Stock Repurchase Program



16.12.2025 / 14:04 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





LAS VEGAS, NV - December 16, 2025 (NEWMEDIAWIRE) - Golden Matrix Group Inc. (NASDAQ:GMGI) (“Golden Matrix”, “GMGI” or the “Company”), an international developer, licensor and global operator of online gaming and eCommerce platforms, systems and gaming content, today announced that its Board of Directors has authorized the repurchase of up to a maximum of $3.0 million of shares of the Company’s common stock. Subject to any future extension in the discretion of the Board of Directors of the Company, the repurchase program is scheduled to expire on December 15, 2026, when a maximum of $3.0 million of the Company’s common stock has been repurchased, or when such program is discontinued by the Board of Directors.

"We believe our shares are trading at a significant discount to the Company’s intrinsic value, and this repurchase program represents a disciplined and highly attractive use of capital. By reducing market overhang, addressing short interest, and repurchasing shares at current price levels, we are confident this initiative will enhance long-term shareholder returns. Importantly, it also provides a more tax-efficient method of returning capital compared to dividends, while driving earnings-per-share accretion that underscores our conviction in the Company’s future performance,” said Rich Christensen, Chief Financial Officer of the Company.

Under the stock repurchase program, shares may be repurchased from time to time in the open market or through negotiated transactions at prevailing market rates, or by other means in accordance with federal securities laws. Repurchases will be made at management’s discretion at prices management considers to be attractive and in the best interests of both the Company and its stockholders, subject to the availability of shares, general market conditions, the trading price of the common stock, alternative uses for capital, and the Company’s financial performance. Open market purchases are expected to be conducted in accordance with the limitations set forth in Rule 10b-18 of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 (the “ Exchange Act ”) and other applicable laws and regulations. Repurchases may also be made under a Rule 10b5-1 plan, which would permit shares to be repurchased when the Company might otherwise be precluded from doing so under insider trading laws.

The repurchase program may be suspended, terminated or modified at any time for any reason, including market conditions, the cost of repurchasing shares, the availability of alternative investment opportunities, liquidity, and other factors deemed appropriate. These factors may also affect the timing and amount of share repurchases. The repurchase program does not obligate the Company to purchase any number of shares. There is no guarantee as to the exact number or value of shares that will be repurchased by the Company, if any.

The repurchase program is expected to be funded using the Company’s working capital. As of September 30, 2025, the Company had 140,660,454 shares of common stock issued and outstanding.

All shares purchased by the Company under the stock repurchase program will be retired and returned to treasury.

About Golden Matrix

Golden Matrix Group, based in Las Vegas, NV, is an established B2B and B2C gaming technology company operating across multiple international markets. The B2B division develops and licenses proprietary gaming platforms to an extensive list of clients, while its B2C division operates RKings Competitions, a high-volume eCommerce site enabling end users to enter paid-for competitions on its proprietary platform in authorized markets. The Company also owns and operates MEXPLAY, a regulated online casino in Mexico.

Meridianbet Group, founded in 2001 and acquired by Golden Matrix in 2024, is a leading online sports betting and gaming operator, licensed in multiple jurisdictions across Europe, Africa, and South America.

The companies’ sophisticated software automatically declines any gaming or redemption requests from within the United States, in strict compliance with current US law.

FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

Certain statements made in this press release contain forward-looking information within the meaning of applicable securities laws, including within the meaning of the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 (“forward-looking statements”). Words such as “strategy,” “expects,” “continues,” “plans,” “anticipates,” “believes,” “would,” “will,” “estimates,” “intends,” “projects,” “goals,” “targets” and other words of similar meaning are intended to identify forward-looking statements but are not the exclusive means of identifying these statements.

Important factors that may cause actual results and outcomes to differ materially from those contained in such forward-looking statements include, without limitation, the amount, timing, and sources of funding for the Company’s repurchase program, the fact that common share repurchases may not be conducted in the timeframe or in the manner the Company expects, or at all, the ability of the Company to obtain the funding required to pay certain Meridianbet Group acquisition post-closing obligations, the terms of such funding, potential dilution caused thereby and/or covenants agreed to in connection therewith; potential lawsuits regarding the acquisition; the business, economic and political conditions in the markets in which the Company operates; the effect on the Company and its operations of the ongoing Ukraine/Russia conflict and the conflict in Israel, changing interest rates and inflation, and risks of recessions; the need for additional financing, the terms of such financing and the availability of such financing; the ability of the Company and/or its subsidiaries to obtain additional gaming licenses; the ability of the Company to manage growth; the Company’s ability to complete acquisitions and the availability of funding for such acquisitions; disruptions caused by acquisitions; dilution caused by fund raising, the conversion of outstanding preferred stock, convertible securities and/or acquisitions; the Company’s ability to maintain the listing of its common stock on the Nasdaq Capital Market; the Company’s expectations for future growth, revenues, and profitability; the Company’s expectations regarding future plans and timing thereof; the Company’s reliance on its management; the fact that the sellers of the Meridianbet Group hold voting control over the Company; related party relationships; the potential effect of economic downturns, recessions, increases in interest rates and inflation, and market conditions, decreases in discretionary spending and therefore demand for our products and services, and increases in the cost of capital, related thereto, among other affects thereof, on the Company’s operations and prospects; the Company’s ability to protect proprietary information; the ability of the Company to compete in its market; the effect of current and future regulation, the Company’s ability to comply with regulations and potential penalties in the event it fails to comply with such regulations and changes in the enforcement and interpretation of existing laws and regulations and the adoption of new laws and regulations that may unfavorably impact our business; the risks associated with gaming fraud, user cheating and cyber-attacks; risks associated with systems failures and failures of technology and infrastructure on which the Company’s programs rely; foreign exchange and currency risks; the outcome of contingencies, including legal proceedings in the normal course of business; the ability to compete against existing and new competitors; the ability to manage expenses associated with sales and marketing and necessary general and administrative and technology investments; and general consumer sentiment and economic conditions that may affect levels of discretionary customer purchases of the Company’s products, including potential recessions and global economic slowdowns. Although we believe that our plans, intentions and expectations reflected in or suggested by the forward-looking statements we make in this press release are reasonable, we provide no assurance that these plans, intentions or expectations will be achieved.

Other important factors that may cause actual results and outcomes to differ materially from those contained in the forward-looking statements included in this communication are described in the Company’s publicly-filed reports, including, but not limited to, under the “Special Note Regarding Forward-Looking Statements,” “Risk Factors” and “Management’s Discussion and Analysis of Financial Condition and Results of Operations” sections of the Company’s periodic and current filings with the SEC, including the Form 10-Qs and Form 10-Ks, including, but not limited to, the Company’s Annual Report on Form 10-K for the year ended December 31, 2024 and its Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q for the quarter ended September 30, 2025, and future periodic reports on Form 10-K and Form 10-Q. These reports are available at www.sec.gov.

The Company cautions that the foregoing list of important factors is not complete and does not undertake to update any forward-looking statements except as required by applicable law. All subsequent written and oral forward-looking statements attributable to the Company or any person acting on behalf of the Company are expressly qualified in their entirety by the cautionary statements referenced above. Other unknown or unpredictable factors also could have material adverse effects on the Company’s future results. The forward-looking statements included in this press release are made only as of the date hereof. The Company cannot guarantee future results, levels of activity, performance or achievements. Accordingly, you should not place undue reliance on these forward-looking statements. Finally, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these statements after the date of this release, except as required by law, and takes no obligation to update or correct information prepared by third parties that is not paid for by the Company. If we update one or more forward-looking statements, no inference should be drawn that we will make additional updates with respect to those or other forward-looking statements.

Connect with us:

X - https://twitter.com/gmgi_official

Instagram - https://www.instagram.com/goldenmatrixgroup/



Investors & Press:

Rich Christensen

ir@goldenmatrix.com

View the original release on www.newmediawire.com

News Source: Golden Matrix Group Inc