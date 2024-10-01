|
01.10.2024 19:17:30
EQS-News: grenke successfully concludes share buyback program
|
EQS-News: GRENKE AG
/ Key word(s): Share Buyback
grenke successfully concludes share buyback program
Baden-Baden, October 1, 2024: grenke AG, a global financing partner for small and medium-sized enterprises, has successfully concluded the share buyback program it launched in February 2024. In the past 33 weeks, the company has repurchased a total of 2,317,695 shares at an average price of EUR 23.92 per share, which corresponds to 4.98% of the outstanding capital.
The share buyback was carried out by a bank commissioned by grenke AG, exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading). The company's own shares purchased under the share buyback program can be used for all legally permissible purposes.
|
2000011 01.10.2024 CET/CEST
