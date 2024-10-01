EQS-News: grenke successfully concludes share buyback program

Warum Bitcoin als Wertspeicher in keinem diversifizierten Portfolio fehlen sollte. Jetzt lesen -w-
01.10.2024 19:17:30

01.10.2024 / 19:17 CET/CEST
  • A total of 4.98% of the outstanding capital repurchased (2,317,695 shares)

Baden-Baden, October 1, 2024: grenke AG, a global financing partner for small and medium-sized enterprises, has successfully concluded the share buyback program it launched in February 2024. In the past 33 weeks, the company has repurchased a total of 2,317,695 shares at an average price of EUR 23.92 per share, which corresponds to 4.98% of the outstanding capital.

The share buyback was carried out by a bank commissioned by grenke AG, exclusively via the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (XETRA trading). The company's own shares purchased under the share buyback program can be used for all legally permissible purposes.

https://www.grenke.com/en/investor-relations/grenke-share/share-buyback-program/

About grenke
The grenke Group (grenke) is a global financing partner for small and medium-sized companies. As a one-stop shop for customers, grenke’s products range from flexible small-ticket leasing and demand-driven bank products to convenient factoring. Fast and easy processing and personal contact with customers and partners are at the centre of grenke’s activities. Founded in 1978 in Baden-Baden, the Group operates in more than 30 countries and employs approximately 2,200 staff (measured in terms of full-time equivalents) worldwide. grenke shares are listed on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange (ISIN DE000A161N30).


