EQS-News: Hapag-Lloyd AG: Supervisory Board renews appointment of Rolf Habben Jansen and extends contract of Donya-Florence Amer

EQS-News: Hapag-Lloyd AG / Key word(s): Personnel

Hapag-Lloyd AG: Supervisory Board renews appointment of Rolf Habben Jansen and extends contract of Donya-Florence Amer



14.03.2024 / 08:06 CET/CEST

The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.





Supervisory Board renews appointment of Rolf Habben Jansen and extends contract of Donya-Florence Amer

The Supervisory Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG has approved an early renewal of the contract of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rolf Habben Jansen, which runs until 31 March 2027, for five years, until 31 March 2029. In addition, the Supervisory Board has agreed to extend the contract of Chief Information Officer and Chief Human Resources Officer (CIO/CHRO) Donya-Florence Amer for another five years, to 31 January 2030.



Rolf Habben Jansen has been a member of the Executive Board since 1 April 2014 and the CEO of Hapag-Lloyd AG since 1 July 2014.



“Rolf Habben Jansen has been doing an excellent job for Hapag-Lloyd for almost a decade. During this time, he has continuously evolved the company strategically, significantly internationalised it and kept it safely on a growth course despite occasionally rough seas. By renewing the appointment of Rolf Habben Jansen, the Supervisory Board is focusing on continuity and is at the same time convinced that this will make an important contribution to the continued success story of Hapag-Lloyd,” said Michael Behrendt, Chairman of the Supervisory Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG.

Donya-Florence Amer was appointed to the Executive Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG as Chief Information Officer (CIO) on 1 February 2022. In addition, she has been the Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) since 1 May 2022.



“Over the past two years, Donya-Florence Amer and her teams have played a key role in advancing the company’s strategically important digital transformation in all business areas. In addition, she has successfully instituted important changes in human resources and anchored the Hapag-Lloyd Academy as a global hub for training and continuing education within the company. Our industry is in the midst of a profound transformation, so having the right people with the right skills on board is of very crucial importance to us,” added Michael Behrendt.

About Hapag-Lloyd

With a fleet of 266 modern container ships and a total transport capacity of 2.0 million TEU, Hapag-Lloyd is one of the world’s leading liner shipping companies. In the Liner Shipping segment, the Company has around 13,500 employees and 403 offices in 140 countries. Hapag-Lloyd has a container capacity of 2.9 million TEU – including one of the largest and most modern fleets of reefer containers. A total of 113 liner services worldwide ensure fast and reliable connections between more than 600 ports on all the continents. In the Terminal & Infrastructure segment, Hapag-Lloyd has equity stakes in 20 terminals in Europe, Latin America, the United States, India and North Africa. Around 2,900 employees are assigned to the Terminal & Infrastructure segment and provide complementary logistics services at selected locations in addition to the terminal activities.

Disclaimer

This press release contains forward-looking statements that involve a number of risks and uncertainties. Such statements are based on a number of assumptions, estimates, projections or plans that are inherently subject to significant risks, uncertainties and contingencies. Actual results can differ materially from those anticipated in the Company’s forward-looking statements.

Contact:

Alexander Drews

Director Investor Relations

Hapag-Lloyd AGBallindamm 2520095 HamburgPhone +49 40 3001-3705Fax +49 40 3001-72896Mobile +49 174 326-3123