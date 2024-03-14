|
14.03.2024 08:06:52
EQS-News: Hapag-Lloyd AG: Supervisory Board renews appointment of Rolf Habben Jansen and extends contract of Donya-Florence Amer
|
EQS-News: Hapag-Lloyd AG
/ Key word(s): Personnel
Supervisory Board renews appointment of Rolf Habben Jansen and extends contract of Donya-Florence Amer
The Supervisory Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG has approved an early renewal of the contract of Chief Executive Officer (CEO) Rolf Habben Jansen, which runs until 31 March 2027, for five years, until 31 March 2029. In addition, the Supervisory Board has agreed to extend the contract of Chief Information Officer and Chief Human Resources Officer (CIO/CHRO) Donya-Florence Amer for another five years, to 31 January 2030.
Donya-Florence Amer was appointed to the Executive Board of Hapag-Lloyd AG as Chief Information Officer (CIO) on 1 February 2022. In addition, she has been the Chief Human Resources Officer (CHRO) since 1 May 2022.
About Hapag-Lloyd
Disclaimer
Contact:
Ballindamm 25
20095 Hamburg
Phone +49 40 3001-3705
Fax +49 40 3001-72896
Mobile +49 174 326-3123
14.03.2024 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group AG.
|Language:
|English
|Company:
|Hapag-Lloyd AG
|Ballindamm 25
|20095 Hamburg
|Germany
|Phone:
|+49 (0) 40 3001 – 3705
|Fax:
|+49 (0) 40 3001 - 72896
|E-mail:
|ir@hlag.com
|Internet:
|www.hapag-lloyd.com
|ISIN:
|DE000HLAG475
|WKN:
|HLAG47
|Listed:
|Regulated Market in Frankfurt (Prime Standard), Hamburg; Regulated Unofficial Market in Berlin, Dusseldorf, Hanover, Munich, Stuttgart, Tradegate Exchange
|EQS News ID:
|1858381
|End of News
|EQS News Service
|
1858381 14.03.2024 CET/CEST
Wenn Sie mehr über das Thema Aktien erfahren wollen, finden Sie in unserem Ratgeber viele interessante Artikel dazu!
Jetzt informieren!
Nachrichten zu Hapag-Lloyd AGmehr Nachrichten
Analysen zu Hapag-Lloyd AGmehr Analysen
|14.03.24
|Hapag-Lloyd Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.03.24
|Hapag-Lloyd Sell
|UBS AG
|14.03.24
|Hapag-Lloyd Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.03.24
|Hapag-Lloyd Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.02.24
|Hapag-Lloyd Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14.03.24
|Hapag-Lloyd Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.03.24
|Hapag-Lloyd Sell
|UBS AG
|14.03.24
|Hapag-Lloyd Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.03.24
|Hapag-Lloyd Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.02.24
|Hapag-Lloyd Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|14.03.24
|Hapag-Lloyd Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.03.24
|Hapag-Lloyd Sell
|UBS AG
|14.03.24
|Hapag-Lloyd Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|07.03.24
|Hapag-Lloyd Underweight
|JP Morgan Chase & Co.
|14.02.24
|Hapag-Lloyd Sell
|Goldman Sachs Group Inc.
|31.01.24
|Hapag-Lloyd Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|10.11.23
|Hapag-Lloyd Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|11.08.23
|Hapag-Lloyd Hold
|Deutsche Bank AG
|11.08.23
|Hapag-Lloyd Hold
|Joh. Berenberg, Gossler & Co. KG (Berenberg Bank)
|27.06.23
|Hapag-Lloyd Hold
|Jefferies & Company Inc.
Eintrag hinzufügen Eintrag bearbeiten
Aktien in diesem Artikel
|Hapag-Lloyd AG
|114,60
|-14,80%
Börse aktuell - Live TickerUS-Erzeugerpreise im Fokus: ATX schließt tiefer -- US-Börsen geben letztlich nach -- DAX beendet Handel nach Rekord etwas leichter -- Asiens Börsen schließen schwächer - Japan gegen den Trend fest
Der heimische Aktienmarkt zeigte sich am Donnerstag mit Verlusten. In Deutschland setzt sich die Rekordrally nur bis Mittag fort, der DAX schloss leichter. An der Wall Street war ein schwacher Handelstag zu sehen. In Fernost ging es mehrheitlich nach unten.