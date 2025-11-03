innoscripta Aktie

03.11.2025 09:01:03

EQS-News: innoscripta reports successful third quarter of 2025

EQS-News: innoscripta SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous
innoscripta reports successful third quarter of 2025

03.11.2025 / 09:01 CET/CEST
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

Munich, November 3, 2025 – innoscripta SE (ISIN: DE000A40QVM8, “the Company”), a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions for tax incentives for research and development (R&D) in Germany, publishes its results for the third quarter of 2025.

In the third quarter of 2025, the Company further increased its revenue and earnings:

* Consolidated revenue: €70.7 million (Q3/2024: €39.2 million) à +80.3%
* Consolidated EBIT: €40.8 million (Q3/2024: €20.8 million) à +96.3%
* Consolidated EBIT margin: 57.8% (Q3/2024: 53.1%)
* Consolidated net income after taxes: €27.9 million (Q3/2024: €14.0 million) à +98.6%

This growth was achieved in particular through the optimization of digital processes, the continuous development of the Clusterix platform, and the targeted expansion of scalability and efficiency.

The complete Q3 2025 figures are available for download in the “Investors” section of the company website.
 

03.11.2025 CET/CEST Dissemination of a Corporate News, transmitted by EQS News - a service of EQS Group.
The issuer is solely responsible for the content of this announcement.

The EQS Distribution Services include Regulatory Announcements, Financial/Corporate News and Press Releases.
View original content: EQS News

Language: English
Company: innoscripta SE
Arnulfstraße 60
80335 München
Germany
Phone: +4989262004187
E-mail: info@innoscripta.com
Internet: https://www.innoscripta.com
ISIN: DE000A40QVM8
WKN: A40QVM
Listed: Regulated Unofficial Market in Dusseldorf, Frankfurt (Scale), Munich, Tradegate Exchange
EQS News ID: 2222328

 
End of News EQS News Service

2222328  03.11.2025 CET/CEST

