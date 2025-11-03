EQS-News: innoscripta reports successful third quarter of 2025

EQS-News: innoscripta SE / Key word(s): Miscellaneous

innoscripta reports successful third quarter of 2025



Munich, November 3, 2025 – innoscripta SE (ISIN: DE000A40QVM8, “the Company”), a leading provider of cloud-based software solutions for tax incentives for research and development (R&D) in Germany, publishes its results for the third quarter of 2025.



In the third quarter of 2025, the Company further increased its revenue and earnings:



* Consolidated revenue: €70.7 million (Q3/2024: €39.2 million) à +80.3%

* Consolidated EBIT: €40.8 million (Q3/2024: €20.8 million) à +96.3%

* Consolidated EBIT margin: 57.8% (Q3/2024: 53.1%)

* Consolidated net income after taxes: €27.9 million (Q3/2024: €14.0 million) à +98.6%



This growth was achieved in particular through the optimization of digital processes, the continuous development of the Clusterix platform, and the targeted expansion of scalability and efficiency.



The complete Q3 2025 figures are available for download in the “

